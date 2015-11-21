Home gym ideas for every home

This home gym has everything an avid sporty person would desire: rings to lift oneself, a punching bag, a rope ladder, an elliptical cardio machine and of course an exercise mat. The light tinted colour of this home gym has a calming effect which suits this type of room wonderfully, since it does't distract or hinder the eye . However, the choice of lively colours like green, red and blue for the excise apparel is a good motivator to get active and most of all, keep going because they do not blend in with the rest of the room.