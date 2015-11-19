Mediterranean kitchen ideas for Indian homes

The elegant design of this open floor kitchen is truly Mediterranean with sea blue color palette of cabinets and drawers. Light grey granite counters on both the cooking area and kitchen island complement each other. For regular use pots and pans there is a steel grille with hooks to hang them up above the kitchen counter. The wide kitchen is placed perfectly between the dining area and kitchen garden so meals can be quickly set up. If any essential herbs are missing cook can easily pick them off from the garden.

Interested in exploring some more designs like these then explore these dynamic kitchen designs.