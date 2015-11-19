An eye catching villa home in Bangalore

City dwellers in busy metros crave peace from sound pollution and try their best to look for residences that are in secluded localities with plenty of greenery and not too far away from office. In a rapidly expanding city like Bangalore in south India where every inch of open land is crowded with small apartments fighting for space with few independent houses that still remain, this beautiful villa built in Whitefield by Innover Interior Designers and Decorators is a real gem. The villa is an architectural marvel with thoughtful layout and well proportioned rooms to provide ample space to the owners for furniture and other necessary items. Let us take you on a short tour of this contemporary villa built with perfect juxtaposition of modern and traditional design.
The designers have made use of earthy slate tiles in the foyer area to create an atmosphere of casual elegance and effortless style. The living room is decorated with just a couple of deep cushioned sofas and dark woolen carpet in perfect contrast to sofas and light toned floor. A sweeping view of living room from this angle will draw attention to corner glass display case holding pretty collectibles that perfectly compliment the light curtains besides them.
Indian homes lay a strong emphasis on entrances and like to create soothing areas that bring positive energy into the house. This foyer created like a fireplace with slate tiles has beautiful rough surface that is visually enticing. Mantle piece with granite counter is the perfect place for showcasing unique stone decorative pieces for guests to admire. Pretty metal figurines in the niche alcove can be highlighted in the evening with tea candles.
When the owners asked for a unique setting in the living room the designers created this breathtaking false ceiling with designer fan at the center to complement surrounding pergolas. The entire structure may look quite simple during the day but when it is lit the subdued lighting around it creates a visually appealing effect.
The open dining area has a cozy glass table with a unique block design supporting it at the bottom. Wooden wall unit with glass display case for crockery unit and a granite buffet counter create a colonial dining hall setting with straight backed chairs upholstered in leather. Blue mat on the table and pretty vases on counter bring color into the stately brown dining area.
Clever use of two tone tiles on the bathroom walls keeps it naturally bright and avoids dull atmosphere that is common in most bathrooms. Stately square basin sits regally on black counter and creates an air of spaciousness in combination with the large wall mirror. Pretty green vase with yellow flowers adds color to the grey and white pallet while giving a smart fillip to green cupboard. Tall rectangular window brings in light and warmth into the bright and cherry bathroom.
Beautiful use of white and brown tiles in the kitchen backsplash has created a perfect background for dark cabinets and drawers. L shaped granite kitchen counter is built in such a way as to allow sunlight to stream into every nook and corner of the kitchen. Instead of making a kitchen island the owners here have opted for a granite breakfast counter built into the side that is supported by two stately wooden pillars. Spacious cupboards and cup hanger rack below it ensure that every utensil in the kitchen has storage space and clutter is avoided.
This twin sharing children’s bedroom has been built to accommodate two individuals with dissimilar tastes. To create breathing space between work spaces of both individuals the double bed has been placed in the center. Besides separate work tables and chairs, both children have also been offered complimentary leather bean bags and shelves to displays their trophies and collectibles. Built in book shelves with drawers are spacious enough to hold school books and stationery.
Instead of creating a separate display cabinet for the large television, the designers have made this elegant wall unit as an entertainment area. Dark veneer background and white outline of the built-in unit create strong combination to compliment the walls and curtains. Storage area beside the television has been cleverly designed to look like a pillar and act as striking contrast to the glass display shelves built into the cabinet.
