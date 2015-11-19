An eye catching villa home in Bangalore

Instead of creating a separate display cabinet for the large television, the designers have made this elegant wall unit as an entertainment area. Dark veneer background and white outline of the built-in unit create strong combination to compliment the walls and curtains. Storage area beside the television has been cleverly designed to look like a pillar and act as striking contrast to the glass display shelves built into the cabinet.

