10 ways to decorate your home with natural textures

Natural materials such as wood, stone, clay, mud and limestone create wonderful textures and excellent visuals. This is why using natural textures to decorate homes is so popular. Natural materials have a way of making any room more cosy and rustic. In this ideabook, we will illustrate how to incorporate natural textures into your home. We have ideas here for every budget so don't worry. Decorating your home doesn't have to expensive, especially if you're using natural materials which you could source out for free. All we need is a little imagination and some patience.

We hope you will find some inspiration to decorate your home from our ideas here. Let's browse through these pictures shall we?