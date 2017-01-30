How a classic 70’s bathroom gets transformed into a spectacularly modern space

Not all old designs and styles are adaptable in the modern age and in fact some of them are too ugly to be seen around the house. Just as in most old floor tiles, door/window frames and other outdated materials are removed during house renovation, old fittings, tiles and other discolored objects should be removed from a bathroom during renovation. Bathroom designed by the best bathroom designers of 70's era can become outdated in present day where unusual designs are the norm.

In this ideabook we shall showcase the amazing transformation of an old Italian bathroom from the 70's era. Through detailed pictures of the before and after transformation and the architectural designs we shall showcase details of the changes to appreciate the vision and ingenuity of the designers.