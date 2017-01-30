How a classic 70’s bathroom gets transformed into a spectacularly modern space

Not all old designs and styles are adaptable in the modern age and in fact some of them are too ugly to be seen around the house. Just as in most old floor tiles, door/window frames and other outdated materials are removed during house renovation, old fittings, tiles and other discolored objects should be removed from a bathroom during renovation. Bathroom designed by the best bathroom designers of 70's era can become outdated in present day where unusual designs are the norm.
In this ideabook we shall showcase the amazing transformation of an old Italian bathroom from the 70's era. Through detailed pictures of the before and after transformation and the architectural designs we shall showcase details of the changes to appreciate the vision and ingenuity of the designers.
The clutter and chaos in this bathroom around the washbasin region is fairly obvious and the shelf above it looks ready to collapse on the first unsuspecting person that attempts to put another bottle on it. Lack of proper storage solution has forced owners to keep their personal toiletries in the open turning the combination of pink solitary basin, black wall shelf and ceramic soap holders embedded in the tiles, into something out of 70’s horror movie set.
Here is another picture of the bathroom before renovation; did you notice how claustrophobic the closet area is?
What was attractive more than 40 years ago, is practically ancient now and in need of urgent change to get read of the scale shaped green tiles.
Here is the first vision of renovated bathroom which is unrecognizable. Complete revamp of the region from roof to floor has helped the owners get rid of ungainly tiles on the floor and walls along with dull sanitary wares. Besides the stylish white bathtub and wooden tile floor we see a trendy cabinet below the washbasin for storage and window letting in fresh air and natural light into the now modern bathroom.
The tiles with multiple patterns on wall behind the closet area are the ones which enhance the beauty in this bathroom transformation. The large wood framed window added a sense of spaciousness to the region which now has plain neutral walls instead of the previous colorful patterns that gave it a 70’s air.
Every section of the bathroom now looks well planned and designed as every essential equipment and object is fixed in its proper place. The wash basin may be simple but it has a stylish identity of its own and enhances the style quotient of the classy mirror with light above it and other bathroom accessories.
The bathroom looks more upmarket now with wood across the floor and bath. The all glass shower cabinet maintains flow of vision that radiates throughout the volume of the elegant bathroom making it appear large and spacious.
This diagram gives a clear idea of the original bathroom layout before the renovation was carried out. It shows how most of the essential hardware was piled up haphazardly as the distribution of sewage lines and water pipes did not allow any changes to facilitate distribution of space. Let us show you in the next diagram how the entire renovation was done to modernize the space with minimal disturbance to owners.
It is obvious that the walls have been maintained but the floor surface has been given a drastic makeover the changes overall atmosphere of the trendy bathroom. The floor is divided into two sections comprising partly of wood and the other of ceramic tiles as it will be more exposed to water in comparison to the other. Wall below the sink is used for storage while wider sink area with counter helps create space to keep few essentials or flower vase in the bathroom.
If you have any thoughts about renovation then you should see how An abandoned apartment transforms into a modern beauty.