Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 practical solutions for your kitchen

Justwords Justwords
MODERN MUTFAK TASARIMLARI , Ysk Dekorasyon Ysk Dekorasyon KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

Are you ready to redesign, remodel or upgrade your kitchen? Don't know where to start? Then you've come to the right place! Our tips are here to help you make the most of your kitchen space—with minimal clutter, smart storage tricks, user-friendly ideas, and innovative layouts. Scroll down and be inspired by these useful kitchen solutions that will definitely make cooking easier and more fun!

1. ​Secret drawers

Mutfak Dolabı, Erim Mobilya Erim Mobilya Modern kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Erim Mobilya

Erim Mobilya
Erim Mobilya
Erim Mobilya

Every kitchen needs a decent number of drawers. Pictured here is a smart way to conceal them, which, from the outside, looks like a tall cabinet. Fromthe inside, however, there are multiple shelves you can pull out easily when youneed something.

2. Nut accessories

İskandinav Mutfak Tasarımları, Bonvagon.com Bonvagon.com KitchenKitchen utensils
Bonvagon.com

Bonvagon.com
Bonvagon.com
Bonvagon.com

Combine functionality and aesthetics all in one when you invest in a chic nutcracker like this one!

​3. Furniture to wow

Mekan Tasarımı, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

It is a perfectly good idea to combine your kitchen and dining areas. Pictured here is a kitchen island that is half storage and half dining table. Enjoy kitchen activities and then take a moment to relax on these wonderful, sturdy wooden chairs.

​4. On the wall

Ahşap Mutfak Rafı, Pons Home Design Pons Home Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
Pons Home Design

Pons Home Design
Pons Home Design
Pons Home Design

Wall-mounted racks are definitely underrated. These can be used to store mugs, teacups, and spices or even hang cutlery with hooks. If your kitchen has a rustic look, go for an old school, dark wood shelf with a dull finish

5. ​Sleek corner bar

E.K. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern kitchen
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Ifyou have enough space, you should definitely play around with it to createsomething new. Ditching the kitchen island idea, the designers decided to dosomething unique here. The exposed white brick wall holds a TV anda bar counter, making it the perfect modern place to relax.

​6. Countertop storage

Olea , Bodrum Femaş Mobilya Bodrum Femaş Mobilya KitchenKitchen utensils
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya

Bodrum Femaş Mobilya
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya

This storage idea is definitely worth considering for your own kitchen. Embedded in the countertop are different containers. These can be used to store dishes after washing or place cutlery for easy access.


7. ​Foldable storage

Kemal açar, AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON KitchenCabinets & shelves
AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON

AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON
AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON
AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON

When you have a lot of space but want to make things simpler, you should opt for a drawer design like the one seen here. The cabinet cover is designed in a way that can collapse and be folded. When you want to show off your cutlery, simply open it up halfway!

8. High shelves

Nilgun & Turgut Alibabaoglu, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

For smaller kitchens, it's essential to make the most of whatever space you have. This home has a small dining table to separate the kitchen from the living area. Above the table are simple wall-mounted shelves that can hold spices and cups. Sometimes, less is more.

9. ​Store your spices

İskandinav Mutfak Tasarımları, Bonvagon.com Bonvagon.com KitchenKitchen utensils
Bonvagon.com

Bonvagon.com
Bonvagon.com
Bonvagon.com

We love this funky spice storage rack! If you don’t have drawers to hold spices, invest in something like this. This rack takes up less space and is easy to move around in the kitchen. If you're a baker, you can use this rack to store cake decorations.

10. ​Island wonder

AHMET ASLI İLHAN EVİ , DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık Rustic style kitchen
DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık

DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık
DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık
DerganÇARPAR Mimarlık

Some traditional kitchens require a more traditional approach. This elongated space needed careful planning, which is why the designers decided to put a long island in the middle to maximise space.

11. ​Drawer in a drawer

POOL DESIGN, DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ KitchenCabinets & shelves
DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ

DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ
DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ
DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ

For those who love minimalism, such clever storage ideas can help maintain the theme, even in the kitchen. Drawers for storing cutlery are usually not too deep, so you can combine multiple layers to get maximum storage space.

12. ​Magnetic power

Hayal Mutfak, HAYAL MUTFAK YAPI MALZ.İNŞ.GIDA TURZ.NAK. SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ HAYAL MUTFAK YAPI MALZ.İNŞ.GIDA TURZ.NAK. SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ KitchenKitchen utensils
HAYAL MUTFAK YAPI MALZ.İNŞ.GIDA TURZ.NAK. SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ

HAYAL MUTFAK YAPI MALZ.İNŞ.GIDA TURZ.NAK. SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ
HAYAL MUTFAK YAPI MALZ.İNŞ.GIDA TURZ.NAK. SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ
HAYAL MUTFAK YAPI MALZ.İNŞ.GIDA TURZ.NAK. SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ

Give your kitchen a fun makeover with magnetic utensils and cutlery. Gone are the days of plastic utensils! Bring home these new kitchen accessories in bright colours to make cooking a fun family activity.

13. ​Bright and fun

MODERN MUTFAK TASARIMLARI , Ysk Dekorasyon Ysk Dekorasyon KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ysk Dekorasyon

Ysk Dekorasyon
Ysk Dekorasyon
Ysk Dekorasyon

Use the colours of your food in your kitchen as well! Bright reds, yellows, and oranges will definitely make everyone sitting in your kitchen very hungry. Find unusual spots, such as below the countertop or wall-mounted shelves and turn them into an oasis of colour.

Now that we've reached the end of our list, which one is your favourite? For even more smart tips, check out: 10 bright kitchen ideas you'll wish you'd thought of

Residential home ideas by interior designers and decorators in Hyderabad


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks