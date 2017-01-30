40 pictures of a beautiful home to inspire you this Monday

Against the blue horizon of Italy, four white homes stand out. The vineyards, the silence and the inviting breeze beckon you to explore these beautiful homes. The past has left its mark on these homes and is quite evident from the outward appearance. These homes are rustic, elegant and is a dream come true for those who want constantly remain in touch with nature. Time seems to advance slowly in these homes. The interiors of the homes are beautifully furnished to reflect the country taste with old pieces of décor and furnishing prevail over the new ones. The warm colours and the wooden finish everywhere around the houses convince make everyone feel welcome. We assure you the next 40 images from these charming villas are unforgettable!