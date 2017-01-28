Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ideas of master security doors for more protection

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Dhiren Tharnani, IMAGE N SHAPE IMAGE N SHAPE Modern windows & doors
Whenever we build our dream house, we install the best of everything to add elegance and beauty, and so should be the case with the main entrance gate as well. It is imperative that we build the strongest main gate for the security of our family and house. However, it often happens that we opt for a gate that looks good and forget to check out the durability and strength of the same. 

Here are 10 ideas to help you get inspired regarding the toughest security doors for your house and relax inside without any second thoughts.

1. Traditional touch

Dhiren Tharnani, IMAGE N SHAPE IMAGE N SHAPE Modern windows & doors
People often equate strong and secure doors with modern designs, but that is clearly not true. This house has a small traditional door for main entry and a big side door for vehicle entry

2. Glass, wood, and printed pattern

Gate Detail RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
This strong entry door combines three of the best materials—wood, glass, and patterns. With a gold boundary, the door isn't just secure but it also looks stunning 

3. Camouflaged door

Fachada de Réguas de bambu autoclavado- Projeto Arq. Isay Weinfeld, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Minimalist windows & doors
What better way to secure your home than by putting up a door that doesn't even look like a door? This door is automatic and opens up with a single click. There is also a side entrance for guests, and a great way to keep your big entrance hidden.

4. Metal frame gate

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors Iron/Steel Black
The metal framed gate not just looks beautiful but is also strong enough to serve the purpose. The automatic metal gate can be opened only with a remote and remains closed when not in use. Hence, you can rest assured that there is no room for an intruder.

5. Sliding metal gate

Automatic remote controlled steel sliding gates AGD Systems Eclectic style garden
Considering that metal is a heavy material and if not automatic, opening and closing the same might become tedious. Hence, it is advised to install a sliding metal gate to help you open and close it easily.

6. Traditional wooden door

homify Rustic style windows & doors
Double sided wooden doors were very common in India once, and that was because of their sturdiness. If you too are looking for a wooden door with a traditional touch, opt for something like this.


7. Gate with stone boundary

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern garage/shed
The main gate here looks quite strong, and the stone boundary just adds to the strength. It is built on the sliding feature and hence becomes easy to operate. You can add a small gate separately for easy in and out activities when you are not in a car.

8. Wooden shutters

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors Copper/Bronze/Brass
Shutters are always the most secure options for doors but most of the time we don't opt for it because they destroy the whole look of the house. But, not with a stunning wooden shutter like this with patterns over it.

9. Gate with bars

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Instead of a full metal gate for the entrance to your home, you can also pick gates designed with bars to add the beauty quotient to it, yet not minimising on the safety feature.

10. The raw metal gate

laser & water jet products, RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES Interior landscaping
Other than going in for bars or rounded designs in the main gates, you can pick from designs like in the image. This type of gate neither puts pressure on the pocket nor minimises on the security factor. Contact an expert for best assistance.

If you have liked these ideas on main gates, then browse through the ideabook for more.

10 ways to decorate your home with natural textures
Which one of these doors inspired you the most?


