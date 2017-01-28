10 ideas of master security doors for more protection

Whenever we build our dream house, we install the best of everything to add elegance and beauty, and so should be the case with the main entrance gate as well. It is imperative that we build the strongest main gate for the security of our family and house. However, it often happens that we opt for a gate that looks good and forget to check out the durability and strength of the same.
Here are 10 ideas to help you get inspired regarding the toughest security doors for your house and relax inside without any second thoughts.
People often equate strong and secure doors with modern designs, but that is clearly not true. This house has a small traditional door for main entry and a big side door for vehicle entry
This strong entry door combines three of the best materials—wood, glass, and patterns. With a gold boundary, the door isn't just secure but it also looks stunning
What better way to secure your home than by putting up a door that doesn't even look like a door? This door is automatic and opens up with a single click. There is also a side entrance for guests, and a great way to keep your big entrance hidden.
The metal framed gate not just looks beautiful but is also strong enough to serve the purpose. The automatic metal gate can be opened only with a remote and remains closed when not in use. Hence, you can rest assured that there is no room for an intruder.
Considering that metal is a heavy material and if not automatic, opening and closing the same might become tedious. Hence, it is advised to install a sliding metal gate to help you open and close it easily.
Double sided wooden doors were very common in India once, and that was because of their sturdiness. If you too are looking for a wooden door with a traditional touch, opt for something like this.
The main gate here looks quite strong, and the stone boundary just adds to the strength. It is built on the sliding feature and hence becomes easy to operate. You can add a small gate separately for easy in and out activities when you are not in a car.
Shutters are always the most secure options for doors but most of the time we don't opt for it because they destroy the whole look of the house. But, not with a stunning wooden shutter like this with patterns over it.
Instead of a full metal gate for the entrance to your home, you can also pick gates designed with bars to add the beauty quotient to it, yet not minimising on the safety feature.
Other than going in for bars or rounded designs in the main gates, you can pick from designs like in the image. This type of gate neither puts pressure on the pocket nor minimises on the security factor. Contact an expert for best assistance.
If you have liked these ideas on main gates, then browse through the ideabook for more.