7 things to consider before installing your modular kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Mews House, Pont Street Mews, Knightsbridge, London, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Modern kitchen
The main reason for the popularity of a modular kitchen is the fact that it ensures to use every nook and corner of the space available. There are numerous designs available in modular kitchens, and hence it becomes vital to play wisely and pick the one which is most appropriate to not just your kitchen but also your working style. 

We bring to you 7 basic but essential thumb rules to consider before deciding to get a modular kitchen installed in your home.

1. The triangle rule

Walnut kitchens Designer Kitchen by Morgan Classic style kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Walnut kitchens

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

The triangle rule says to install the cooking range, i.e. stove, the preparation slab, i.e. the sink, and the storage unit, i.e. the refrigerator within a gap of four-nine feet. The stove, the sink, and the refrigerator are considered to be the focal points in the kitchen and hence should be planned strategically.

The most appropriate placing is when the stove and the refrigerator are placed opposite to each other with the sink in the centre of the two, thereby forming a triangle.

2. The L-shape feature

Kitchen RBD Architecture & Interiors Modern kitchen
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Kitchen

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

The L-shaped model of a kitchen is perfect when it comes to putting the corners in the room to the best use. You can either place the sink at the corner or leave the space open for various appliances. Plan a foldable door underneath the corner to use the space inside for pull-out storage.

3. Low-maintenance materials

Crisp Kew Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Crisp Kew Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

The principle behind a modular kitchen is to make life simple and smart with easy access to the space around. Hence, the experts advice to use materials which are low in maintenance like stainless sinks, marble or stone kitchen tops, and wooden or glass cabinets. 

Such materials make cleaning the space easy and quick. Steel, for instance, is a good option for sinks and the open storage shelves. You can also opt for a steel kitchen top, and club it with wooden cabinets.

4. Quality in check

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

With a modular kitchen installation, it is imperative to not compromise on the quality of the technique. Considering that the whatever you build or use in the kitchen space will be permanent, it is vital that you go for the best. If your budget doesn’t allow it, you can pick a reasonably priced modular kitchen fittings, instead of probably the most expensive of the lot.

5. Smart storage

DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo KitchenStorage
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

Another equally important feature of these kitchens is the clever optimisation of the storage space. Compartmentalise the space for different things like spices, utensils, appliances, and pots and pans. 

Sectional drawers are one of the most happening features in modular kitchens. They beautifully reduce the effort, organising your kitchen in quite a surprising way. Knives, spoons, and other cutlery can be easily stored in these drawers, without getting them mixed with everything else in the respective drawer.

6. A pantry is a must

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen pantry,kitchen larder,painted kitchen,kitchen cabinet,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,storage
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Make sure you get a pantry with your modular kitchen. A pantry is a cupboard to stock up grocery items, crockery, and even cutlery and is usually used for storing food items which you do not use in daily. It is often a stand-alone unit and is designed with pull-out wire racks.

7. Ample ventilation

Modern Country Farmhouse Kitchen homify Rustic style kitchen Green kitchen,farmhouse,farmhouse kitchen,kitchen island,wood,wood surfaces,green
homify

Modern Country Farmhouse Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Lastly, no matter what type of kitchen you are opting for, a proper ventilation should never be overlooked. Proper ventilation is a rule of thumb for every kitchen. Proving sufficient ventilation through windows is the ideal way but modular kitchens are never complete without an exhaust or a chimney.

If these points have helped you get sorted, browse through the ideabook for more tips on modular kitchens.

A beautiful and well-lit home in Mumbai, India
Which of these tips was your favourite?


