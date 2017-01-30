7 things to consider before installing your modular kitchen

The main reason for the popularity of a modular kitchen is the fact that it ensures to use every nook and corner of the space available. There are numerous designs available in modular kitchens, and hence it becomes vital to play wisely and pick the one which is most appropriate to not just your kitchen but also your working style.
We bring to you 7 basic but essential thumb rules to consider before deciding to get a modular kitchen installed in your home.
The triangle rule says to install the cooking range, i.e. stove, the preparation slab, i.e. the sink, and the storage unit, i.e. the refrigerator within a gap of four-nine feet. The stove, the sink, and the refrigerator are considered to be the focal points in the kitchen and hence should be planned strategically.
The most appropriate placing is when the stove and the refrigerator are placed opposite to each other with the sink in the centre of the two, thereby forming a triangle.
The L-shaped model of a kitchen is perfect when it comes to putting the corners in the room to the best use. You can either place the sink at the corner or leave the space open for various appliances. Plan a foldable door underneath the corner to use the space inside for pull-out storage.
The principle behind a modular kitchen is to make life simple and smart with easy access to the space around. Hence, the experts advice to use materials which are low in maintenance like stainless sinks, marble or stone kitchen tops, and wooden or glass cabinets.
Such materials make cleaning the space easy and quick. Steel, for instance, is a good option for sinks and the open storage shelves. You can also opt for a steel kitchen top, and club it with wooden cabinets.
With a modular kitchen installation, it is imperative to not compromise on the quality of the technique. Considering that the whatever you build or use in the kitchen space will be permanent, it is vital that you go for the best. If your budget doesn’t allow it, you can pick a reasonably priced modular kitchen fittings, instead of probably the most expensive of the lot.
Another equally important feature of these kitchens is the clever optimisation of the storage space. Compartmentalise the space for different things like spices, utensils, appliances, and pots and pans.
Sectional drawers are one of the most happening features in modular kitchens. They beautifully reduce the effort, organising your kitchen in quite a surprising way. Knives, spoons, and other cutlery can be easily stored in these drawers, without getting them mixed with everything else in the respective drawer.
Make sure you get a pantry with your modular kitchen. A pantry is a cupboard to stock up grocery items, crockery, and even cutlery and is usually used for storing food items which you do not use in daily. It is often a stand-alone unit and is designed with pull-out wire racks.
Lastly, no matter what type of kitchen you are opting for, a proper ventilation should never be overlooked. Proper ventilation is a rule of thumb for every kitchen. Proving sufficient ventilation through windows is the ideal way but modular kitchens are never complete without an exhaust or a chimney.
If these points have helped you get sorted, browse through the ideabook for more tips on modular kitchens.