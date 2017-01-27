A stunning 1000 sqft apartment for the Indian family

A home full of character, this 100 sqm apartment might be low in space, but it is definitely not low in style. The entire house has been very smartly constructed to utilize space. Even with so much going on in the house, the design plan is still open, and there is a lot of light coming in.
If you are looking for inspiration, then this is the perfect place to start, whether you are building a new home or renovating one.
The kitchen of this apartment has been uniquely designed as well to give an illusion of a bigger space. The hood on the top is cylindrical in shape, instead of being angular. There are also geometrical patterns used on the tiles and kitchen trays. The base cabinets are given a light colour to make the entire room look more spacious.
One look at the house and you can clearly see how unique it is – filled with style and functionality. The wall that separates the living room and the dining room is curved, instead of being plain and boring. Also, designers of this house have place three lamps over the dining table perfectly match with the rest of the interiors.
The dining room has also been decorated with a simple aim – to have more area to move around. That is the reason why the furniture is so sleek and modern. The dining table has an irregular metal base with a sturdy wooden top. The chairs too are modern, versatile, and timeless classics. They are extremely comfortable with a beige leather support.
From this angle, we get a much more broader view of the kitchen and its storage cabinets. With cabinets both above and below the counter, there is ample of space to keep all the kitchen equipment inside and there is hardly anything peeping out. The geometrical tiles provide a great transitional phase here.
Just like the kitchen, the bathroom also has geometrically shaped tiles, but here the colour scheme is a bit darker. The tiles are brown near the sink cabinet, and around the shower area, they are black.
The sink is in a beautiful curvy shape, which matches perfectly with the living room’s curvy division and the cylindrical hood in kitchen. There are also cabinets underneath the sink for storage.
