Indoor plants to brighten up your home

Add a touch of green right at the window with some tiny potted plants on the sill. It can be the bedroom, kitchen or even the bathroom window. While adding some beauty to the interiors, plants on the window look lovely from the outside too. Don't be surprised when neighbors compliment on the pretty windows of your home. Its easier when there is sunlight coming in. A single pot or a few of them to cover the entire sill, one can rarely go wrong with indoor plants.

There no sight more sore than a withered dead plant in the room. Green leafy friends do need utmost care and attention. Love them and they flourish in full glory. Its important to choose the variety that is most suitable to the local climate else they would not survive. Also, most plants varieties need watering, trimming, good soil and sunshine in order to remain healthy. So go ahead and take the plunge. Add some green to your home with beautiful indoor plants and make your rooms come alive with freshness and positive energy.

Some more on great decor ideas using plants.