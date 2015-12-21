7 latest bathroom design trends

The concept of the bathroom has changed from being a place where you go to get your
business done to a place where you go to refresh yourself, relax, indulge, and come out feeling brand new. Bathrooms are no longer viewed as an isolated part of the house, rather they have now become an extension of our living spaces at home. The latest trends in bathroom design featured in this idea guide demonstrate this modern concept of the bathroom.
Browse through these latest bathroom design trends of 2015 to get updated on what's hot and popular. We hope you will be inspired to try out some of these new bathroom designs.
Showers with metal frames of steel and aluminum tend to corrode over time so designers now recommend frameless glass shower units like the one pictured here. Not only do these units look futuristic and glamorous, they are also more functional than regular shower rooms. This frameless glass shower unit can function like a sauna when the water is really hot as it is completely sealed and can retain heat.
We hope you've found some interesting design tips for your bathroom here. For more related ideas and inspiration, have a look at 5 bathroom shelving ideas.
The old school patterned floor tiles are so retro and so trendy right now, and they look good on every bathroom. Whether you have an industrial style bathroom as pictured here, or a country style bathroom, patterned floor tiles will find a way to fit right in because they look so incredibly good. Patterned floor tiles also blend in well with the vintage style.
Browse through tile designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Freestanding bathtubs have made a huge comeback this year. One reason for this is that it is a classic and is reminiscent of times gone by. It also looks really good, doesn't take up as much space, and can be moved around easily. The bathroom has many permanent fixtures, so it's good to have something you can move around so that you can have a slight change in the layout once in a while.
The freestanding bathtub has a homely feel to it. It feels like it could just as well fit in a bedroom. Creating a homely feeling in the bathroom is one of the latest trends in interior design. As pictured here, the bathroom has a nice carpet which would normally belong in a living space such as the living room or bedroom.
The vintage style is hot when it comes to bathroom design. However, it doesn't have to cost you a bomb, using vintage accessories like mirrors and faucets can be enough to add a touch of vintage to your bathroom.
Pictured here, we see an elaborate vintage design sink frame. If you're looking for a unique personality for your bathroom, then go all the way with vintage design, and you won't be disappointed with the results.
This beautiful vintage style bathroom is designed by Rachele Biancalani Studio, architects based in Italy.
Upcycling is not only cool and trendy, it's good for the environment and for all of us too. Basically, upcycling is the concept of using material that would normally be considered trash. Turning trash into functional pieces of furniture or beautiful pieces of decoration are some of the things that are possible with upcycling.
Pictured here, we see a metal barrel that has been turned into a shelving unit and side table. This piece would blend in extremely well in an industrial style bathroom or any bathroom for that matter.
The concept of the bathroom as a living space is a popular trend in interior design recently. Bring furniture such as armchairs and coffee tables into the bathroom to make it look more like a living space. Since this idea is unusual anyway, we think you should go crazy with it just like the picture here. Use some funky, unusual furniture in the bathroom instead of the regular furniture you would normally use in the living room or bedroom. Finally, accessorize the bathroom with decorations and plants.
Since the bathroom is now considered a living space, we should not neglect the bathrooms walls anymore. It's time to dress up those bathroom walls with wall decor -paintings, posters, or other decorations. However, make sure the paintings and posters are water-resistant or have proper protection so that they do not get damaged by the wet micro-climate in the bathroom. It's not really surprising that wall decor for the bathroom has become a popular trend because after all we do have plenty of time in the bathroom to sit and admire paintings!