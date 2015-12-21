7 ways to turn any space into a guestroom

Most of us don't have the space or the luxury of having a guestroom, but we can still make space for our beloved guests with a little bit of creativity and a little bit of interior design. In fact, any space whether it's the living or your bedroom, can be turned into a guestroom. All you need is some bedding and a way to create some privacy. You can easily create privacy by using room dividers and other such similar accessories like curtains.

Let's have a look at some of these ideas to turn any space into a guestroom shall we?