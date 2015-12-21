7 ways to turn any space into a guestroom

Most of us don't have the space or the luxury of having a guestroom, but we can still make space for our beloved guests with a little bit of creativity and a little bit of interior design. In fact, any space whether it's the living or your bedroom, can be turned into a guestroom. All you need is some bedding and a way to create some privacy. You can easily create privacy by using room dividers and other such similar accessories like curtains.
Let's have a look at some of these ideas to turn any space into a guestroom shall we?
Sofa beds are space efficient, convenient, and practical. They are one of the best solutions when it comes to making any space into a guestroom. The living room can easily be transformed into a guestroom by folding out the sofa bed. If more privacy is needed, just roll in the room divider, and there you have it—a comfortable make-do guestroom for family and friends.
There is also the option of using pull-out beds. This is more old school style, but it still works. You can buy beds, usually single beds, with a pull-out bed underneath which you can push under your bed when not in use.
This comfy sofa bed is designed by Gamamobel Spain, designers based in Spain.
The unique room divider pictured here is designed to function as a wardrobe for hanging clothes as well. It also has wheels so that it can be moved around easily.
Guests can have some privacy while sleeping with this room divider. Furthermore, it can also function as a changing room and a wardrobe where guests can hang their clothes. There are many other kinds of room dividers available—some with ornaments, some carved out of metal or wood, and some made out of recycled material such as cardboard, and the list goes on. We chose to feature this design for a room divider as it is suitable for creating a
guestroom because of its multi-functionality.
Futons are not only trendy but extremely practical and convenient as well. Futons can be used as comfy low-seaters when they are not used as a mattress for guests. All you have to do is fold the futon in half, and you have a low-seater. If you prefer, you can also roll it up and put it away in a corner.
The futon is actually a traditional Japanese design and the concept of the futon was that it can be rolled up and put away to make space in the room for other things during the day. So there is no bedroom and living room, there is just a living space that can be used for various activities. We have taken up this same concept to turn any space into a guestroom.
Shelving units can be used as room dividers too while still being used for storage and decorating. Lightweight, modular shelving units like the ones pictured here are practical to be used as room dividers as they can be easily moved around and arranged in a way to create privacy for your guests.
The living cube is a multi-functional compact furniture set in a single unit. The ’home in a box’ solution comes complete with a TV cabinet, multiple compartmentalized shelves, wardrobe, storage room, and a bed. Basically, it has most of the furniture you need put together in one compact functional unit.
Instead of buying an extra bed for guests, we think that investing in the living cube is more worthwhile because then you can also have enough space to store all your stuff and yet have space for friends and family. It's an excellent idea for a studio apartment or a small house.
This modular bed is a brilliant idea for guests as it can also be turned into a table or a room divider. This way you can have an extra piece of furniture around, and when guests turn up, you have a bed.
Although it may not be the most comfortable bed around, it functions well as a temporary solution. Furthermore, you can always add layers to make it more comfortable for guests. The metal frames should withstand average weights.
Sliding doors such as the ones pictured here are a more permanent solution to create partitions in a room. However, partitions are useful even when you don't have guests around, so it could be worth it to invest in partitions like these even if you don't have many guests visiting. With a sliding door like this, you come closest to having an actual guestroom.
