​A zen filled house

This design reinforces the fact that there is only one God. Be it any religion or faith, the basic principles and duties of all religion remain the same. The presence of the cross along with Buddha further makes a powerful sight that makes us believe in the single creator of the World. The cross is intricately carved in wood with different nuances, thus creating a harmonious blend. We wish if this compatibility between different religions can be seen in real life too. The world would have been a better place. We hope this house gave you an idea of how to create a prayer room in your house. It can be the best place to thank the almighty for all good things in life and can even become your best solitary partner.

Liked the concept and looking for similar structures? Here's a similar architecture : A bedroom floating in elegance and serenity