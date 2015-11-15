​A zen filled house

The presence of deities and religious sculptures bring purity and calmness in our lives. In a temple, we instantly surrender to the serene aura created by the presence of soothing colours, fragrant incense sticks and soulful chants. This house brings the same temple effect in its interiors. With the subtle presence of deities and soul touching designs, you are surely going to experience Zen. Designed by CMSP architects from Florianopolis, this living room is an ideal combination of natural wonders and the power of the creator. Let’s walk you through the living room.
A Buddhist temple is all about quietness and calmness. Bringing the same effect inside, this house has interiors, perfect for a tranquil vibe. The accent wall is coloured in textured mustard that is mellowed with the use of cream curtains and a charismatic cream semi-circular pattern at the back. A sleek shelf on the ground helps in simple placement of the deities. A sober seating place is provided to attain meditation.
The living room is a serene zone designed as per the minimal terms. Engulfed in neutral shades, this room has all the essential stuff properly placed in one corner. It can be termed as a living cum study room as it is equipped with all functional gadgets. A huge chaise lounge surely catches your attention here and promises to give you a relaxing posture. The smooth white and silver patterns are soothing for the eyes and also for the overall interiors.
To bring a deep effect into the room, sleek wooden furniture is placed in from of huge glass window that tries to capture maximum natural light. This feature further adds to the warmth and cosiness of the room and makes it ideal to rest and lounge in front of the almighty. To be honest, you cannot have a better experience than this.
This picture shows us the entire room in holistic level. The textured wall paint and the wooden side storage make an ideal combination. This, when paired with subtle flooring and natural light can make anyone succumb to the beautiful vista. We are sure you will lose the track of time once you enter this mesmerising spot.
This design reinforces the fact that there is only one God. Be it any religion or faith, the basic principles and duties of all religion remain the same. The presence of the cross along with Buddha further makes a powerful sight that makes us believe in the single creator of the World. The cross is intricately carved in wood with different nuances, thus creating a harmonious blend. We wish if this compatibility between different religions can be seen in real life too. The world would have been a better place. We hope this house gave you an idea of how to create a prayer room in your house. It can be the best place to thank the almighty for all good things in life and can even become your best solitary partner.
