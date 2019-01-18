Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of verandas with sofas

Mr. Harsh Patel Residance, U design studio U design studio Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
The veranda is the ideal place to relax and enjoy the outdoors during summer or embrace a warm fireplace during the cold months of the year. Since the veranda is an integral part of the house, you should choose a type of furniture that reflects the style of your interior space. The warm weather has finally arrived and soon outdoor activities will gear up. Are you ready to set up your veranda space? We bring you some pictures of verandas with sofas, which you might not have thought of yet, to transform your veranda in an environment designed specifically for you and your guests.

1. Small and compact sofa sets for the veranda

Formal Living - Deck studio XS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Not every house is blessed with a big veranda while it's being constructed. But that in no way implies that you cannot put furniture in there. Opt for a designer sofa set as the one in above image and utilize the space to its fullest capacity.

2. Open spaces for the veranda

Nikhil patel residence, Dipen Gada & Associates Dipen Gada & Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Furniture,Property,Table,Plant,Couch,Chair,Shade,Sky,Outdoor furniture,Flooring
An open veranda can turn into a cheerful corner for the entire family if you bring right furniture at the right places. For instance, we see a large sized sofa set which it is complemented well with a chair swing, table and an interesting pergola design.

3. A veranda that comes with a table for two!

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you are living by yourself or have a small family or are simply looking for a retreat from the lights and sounds, you can set up your own little peaceful corner within the veranda by purchasing small sofa chairs.  

4. Colorful corner furniture for the veranda

The Blue Door, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Corner furniture is a wonderful option for those rough corners that can't seem to fit anything within. A simple lining of brightly colored cushions with synced furniture should suffice for a nice dining area amidst the greenery.

5. Keep it simple and chic in the veranda

Balcony Design, Greater Noida, H5 Interior Design H5 Interior Design Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood effect
Simple and easy style furniture is optimal for typical Indian homes. This sofa chair is portable and can be teamed up with a low lying coffee table and comfortable colorful cushions for a pop. For accompaniment you can look to a row of colorful flowers as well.  

6. A veranda beneath the pergola

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Pergola shaded verandas are increasingly becoming popular in modern Indian homes. Plant some trees or install a fountain on the sides for a more complete, holistic look. With a view of your very own outdoor pool/fountain you can relax at the end of a long day.

For inspiration on how to dress up the walls of your home, have a look at this ideabook.


7. This veranda is sopha-sticated!

Pebble bay., Construction Associates Construction Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A sophisticated sofa set for a refined and practical design veranda helps to make it look like a hallway in itself. Circular table and chairs look neat and well suited here. Neutral shades work perfectly well in this veranda.

8. This veranda is brimming with color

.. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A colorful sofa set can add life to dull or regular verandas. This white veranda appears to be brimming with beautiful orange shades. The center table and stools, too keep up with the color scheme making this quite the attractive veranda.

9. A veranda out in the open

Ahaan Villa - Ahmedabad, OPENIDEAS OPENIDEAS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Sky,Property,Building,Cloud,Wood,Shade,Plant,Architecture,Interior design,House
Nature lovers who do not wish to cover up their veranda can use sturdy and movable furniture and sofa sets to brace them for the great outdoors! With reclining chairs, you can set your gaze with all elements above and beyond!

10. A lightweight and geometrical veranda

Casa en la playa, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Keep the geometry as well as symmetry of your veranda architecture in mind while buying furniture for the space. It definitely plays a role in deciding the overall vibe of the area.

For more inspiration for kitchen cabinet designs, visit this ideabook.


Bungalow design ideas from interior designers in Ahmedabad
Tell us which ones you liked best!


