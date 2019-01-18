10 pictures of verandas with sofas

The veranda is the ideal place to relax and enjoy the outdoors during summer or embrace a warm fireplace during the cold months of the year. Since the veranda is an integral part of the house, you should choose a type of furniture that reflects the style of your interior space. The warm weather has finally arrived and soon outdoor activities will gear up. Are you ready to set up your veranda space? We bring you some pictures of verandas with sofas, which you might not have thought of yet, to transform your veranda in an environment designed specifically for you and your guests.
Not every house is blessed with a big veranda while it's being constructed. But that in no way implies that you cannot put furniture in there. Opt for a designer sofa set as the one in above image and utilize the space to its fullest capacity.
An open veranda can turn into a cheerful corner for the entire family if you bring right furniture at the right places. For instance, we see a large sized sofa set which it is complemented well with a chair swing, table and an interesting pergola design.
If you are living by yourself or have a small family or are simply looking for a retreat from the lights and sounds, you can set up your own little peaceful corner within the veranda by purchasing small sofa chairs.
Corner furniture is a wonderful option for those rough corners that can't seem to fit anything within. A simple lining of brightly colored cushions with synced furniture should suffice for a nice dining area amidst the greenery.
Simple and easy style furniture is optimal for typical Indian homes. This sofa chair is portable and can be teamed up with a low lying coffee table and comfortable colorful cushions for a pop. For accompaniment you can look to a row of colorful flowers as well.
Pergola shaded verandas are increasingly becoming popular in modern Indian homes. Plant some trees or install a fountain on the sides for a more complete, holistic look. With a view of your very own outdoor pool/fountain you can relax at the end of a long day.
A sophisticated sofa set for a refined and practical design veranda helps to make it look like a hallway in itself. Circular table and chairs look neat and well suited here. Neutral shades work perfectly well in this veranda.
A colorful sofa set can add life to dull or regular verandas. This white veranda appears to be brimming with beautiful orange shades. The center table and stools, too keep up with the color scheme making this quite the attractive veranda.
Nature lovers who do not wish to cover up their veranda can use sturdy and movable furniture and sofa sets to brace them for the great outdoors! With reclining chairs, you can set your gaze with all elements above and beyond!
Keep the geometry as well as symmetry of your veranda architecture in mind while buying furniture for the space. It definitely plays a role in deciding the overall vibe of the area.
