10 window grilles that are beautiful and protect your home

As people throng to urban areas and cities become more crowded home protection has never been more important. But if you think safety measures will ruin the beauty of your home, then we've got a pleasant surprise for you. Gone are the days of heavy iron window grilles that make your home look and feel like a prison, today we're looking at some stunning examples that will add to the visual impact of your home rather than taking away from it.

Some of these grilles are ornate pieces with all of the charm of a Victorian mansion, while others are simple and bold, but all of them will give your home added protection so that you can relax in the knowledge that you and your family are safe from intruders. So if you know you need a little added security, but you're unsure if it will ruin the appeal of your home, then join us as we ease your concerns, and look at some gorgeous, but impenetrable homes!