5 hard truths about why you need an interior designer for your home

Most homeowners hesitate to hire an interior designer for decorating or renovating their home because of several apprehensions. Why should I add to the costs by hiring their expensive services? They’ll take over the decision-making process and leave us with things we didn’t want! Won’t they make us buy the costliest products and accessories?!These are some of the misconceptions that many Indians have about using the services of interior designers.
We’re here to dispel your fears by presenting 5 ways you can benefit from hiring one. Read on to see if you agree.
If this is your reason for avoiding interior designers, think again! Many home owners feel that they can work on their own to put together a home of their dreams. However, there’s more to the process than meets the eye. Doubtless, you’ll have to pay a fee to the designer, but think of all that you get in return. You won’t have to run from one store to another looking for the perfect cladding or tile. As a professional, the interior designer is aware of all the options in the market and can point you in the right direction, saving a lot of time and money in the process.
Additionally, they are equipped to give you invaluable advice on whether or not a particular material or finish is suitable for your space. For example, you may want to decorate your entrance corridor with wooden laminate flooring tiles because they look warm and welcoming, only to realize that they wear out in no time, leaving you to spend more on replacing them. Consulting an interior designer ensures that you use the most economical and long-lasting options, saving money in the long term.
Every homeowner has ideas for filling up their home to make it beautiful. However, unlike with large homes, where there’s a lot of space to play around with, smaller homes benefit from space-saving design that only an interior designer can help you with.
You may have innovative ideas for making clever use of your small space, but are you confident that you can execute them to perfection? Hiring an interior designer brings the advantage of professional expertise that guarantees the best possible result.
Think again! Would you be willing to spend months on experimenting with materials and designs until you get it right? Unless you are a qualified interior design professional, neither you nor the contractor has the skills to plan and execute every nook and corner of your home optimally.
You may want a shelf in the recess of the wall, but are you confident about the ideal height of the shelves or the material that is best suited for it? Once you work with a designer, you’ll experience the advantage of having someone else guide you, instruct the contractor and supervise the project so everything works according to plan.
It’s a common misconception that interior designers make you choose the most expensive materials, furniture and accessories, but this isn’t true. Remember that you are in control of all decisions, and the designer’s role is to advise you. Since you hold the purse strings, you don’t have to feel pressured into buying anything that you don’t like. All you have to do is say no!
The designer has the vision to take your ideas and execute them, within a budget. Before you hire one, have a detailed discussion about the budget and style that you want to achieve. That way, there’s no danger of you being bullied into getting interiors that you didn’t ask for.
There’s a lot more interior design than putting together furniture and pretty accents. Do you know whether your favourite colour of wall paint will make the room look too dark at night, or how to place a mirror at just the right spot to bring more natural light into a gloomy room?
A well-presented home is one that has a cohesive theme rather than a mishmash of different beautiful accessories that don’t work well together. An interior designer can help you to decide on a style for your home, based on your preferences, whether you like classic or minimalist.
See interior design for a small apartment to understand how you can benefit from professional expertise.