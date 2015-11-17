5 Beautiful main doors

The main door of a house is not just a gateway to someone's home but also to their lives. It reflects their choices and taste, their openness or guardedness. In modern homes though it is too often left in the hands of the builder and ends up being a boring sturdy block of wood that looks identical to the neighbours house. So for those who don't want to blend in and want their personal touch to reflect at the start of their home, here are 5 stunning main doors to suit 5 kinds of people.
Homely and rustic this wood and glass door is for those who want to add a touch of nature and earthy beauty to their home. Simple yet beautiful this door is for those who like things with an old world charm and want to turn time around and go back to a different era. Whether the home is in the middle of a chaotic city or in a quiet corner of a town, a door like this brings in a serene rustic beauty to any home.
This ornate delicate door made of wrought iron and glass is ideal for those who would like their main door to reflect their elegant understated style. The ornate design of the door reminds one of a dainty piece of lace. And just like an exquisite piece of Chantilly lace this exquisite door designed by RADO ZOGBI TOBAR is for those who stand apart because of their exquisite taste.
Minimal, colourful and unique best sum up this door. This kind of main door is for those who's home and taste reflect their quest for minimal beauty and uncluttered liveliness. Made of glass and wood, this sliding main door has been painted a happy shade of blue to counter the rugged earthy beauty of the rest of the facade. Those who have space for a slightly wider main door, as well as like this style of design can opt for this minimal yet colourful main door.
A distinct Mediterranean style door like this is perfect for those who like things that are stylish yet neat. Those looking to create their own 'Casa' with influences from Spanish, Greek or Italian style of design can opt for such a wooden double door. The walls and doors hold the main key to a Mediterranean style home, thus opting for a main door like this can shift the feel of the rest of the home. Here's another option for a Mediterranean style door.
This sturdy modern door is for those who choose function over beauty and want their door to be a safe and tough choice. This solid wooden two sided door is good for those who have the space to flaunt some flowers or plants to perk up the simplicity of the big door. It's a practical door for a no nonsense personality.
