Most of the time one doesn't even look up at the houses one passes by while travelling. The same old boring square cement houses row after row, block after block. They seem unoriginal, unimaginative and copies of each other, built without much thought or feeling. But just once in a while one comes across a house so different and unique that one has to look up and take notice. But what one rarely comes across is a house that is so unusually designed that one almost misses seeing them. These are blink and miss homes that one has pay attention to notice, so keep your eyes wide open and don't blink and miss these.
This is another unusually designed house which has been camouflaged by the very garden at the corner of which it stands. The house has a slanting design from the outside and one slanting wall and roof have been covered with grass. Trees surround it from all sides while a green garden and pebbled pathway adorn its front. The unusual sloping camouflaged design of this house makes it easy to miss it at first sight.
This beachside cottage made of mirror and wood is a perfect example of how design techniques can trick the human eye. The alternating mirror panels on the walls and the mirror windows deceive one to believe that the wooden panels and roof are just floating in the air by the beachside. This cottage lit up at night is nothing short of an artwork.
This minimal box like house completely covered with reflective mirror panels on the outside is so unique in its design that one may almost miss it in the mountainside. Designed by PETER PICHLER ARCHITECTURE the facade of this house looks almost not there during daytime and truly spectacular at night. Here's a glimpse of how it shines out of nature at night. Standing on one end of a huge estate with a pool, this house is a unique mirror box that you may almost blink and miss.
This Scandinivian style house built into a pier is different, unique and almost indiscernible. Standing on a rocky dock this house in Norway designed by SCARCITY AND CREATIVITY STUDIO has been styled out of a pier. Most people will miss seeing this house at first glance even though a metal chimney juts out of its wooden structure. This pier house is definitely a blink and miss home.
Finally this wood and glass house built into a hill is another house that one has to look carefully to notice. Up close it may stand out sturdily because of its wooden structure. But from afar the multiple layers of this house and the reflective glass french windows on every side make it hard to make out amidst the scenery of the hillside. This stunning house called Casa Narigua has been designed by P+0 ARQUITECTURA.
