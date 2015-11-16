5 Classic Vintage kitchens

A touch of blue to the classic white scheme has brightened up this vintage kitchen. The powder blue walls and ceiling have been dolled up with painted white kitchen plates and LED lights. While the white kitchen cabinets and built in oven stay away from ornate designs and stick to simple framing with checkered metal panelling only on the glass cabinets. A white wooden breakfast table and chair and white lace curtains and lamp add to the vintage feminine beauty of this kitchen.

