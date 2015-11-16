Stepping into a classic kitchen is like travelling back in time to a different era. A classic kitchen is rare in the functional modern homes of today, but opting for it is like buying a piece of vintage jewellery—it can never be a bad investment. While cream or white maybe the first colours that one thinks of while thinking of a classic kitchen, vintage kitchens often take a blue, green or even teal detour. Here are 5 classic vintage kitchens.
This kitchen designed by КРЕАЗОН with vintage face framed cabinets with ornate gold work on them and a delicate white chimney is the prefect example of turning back time with some designing techniques. The white chandelier, cream tiled kitchen counter top and breakfast table top along with white wooden high chairs with floral upholstery creates the magic of a bygone era. The modern twist to this otherwise classic kitchen is that it's an open kitchen instead of a traditional closed kitchen.
This vintage teal kitchen has all the victorian elements—a fresco painted on one wall, teal coloured wood and glass kitchen cabinets, a teal cupboard built into an alcove, marble counter tops and marble floor with an intricate design on it. Ornate gold relief carving on the cabinets and cupboards, golden cabinet fixtures and taps and golden wooden cornice at the bottom of the teal walls are all Victorian plush touches. Painted kitchen plates decorated on walls, floral wallpaper and an old fashioned oven are all classic touches in this vintage kitchen. Only the modern stove top reminds one that we haven't travelled back in time.
This vintage white kitchen is compact yet has the classic beauty of 1920's. Made of wood the white cabinets are simple yet sophisticated. The cabinets here too are face farmed, with beautiful carved cornices at the bottom and top. A touch of light gold relief work, an elegantly designed chimney, brass tap fixtures and an inbuilt white oven with a brass handle and an oval glass front, all hark in a time long gone by. Even the modern elements like the stovetop and microwave have been camouflaged by the vintage style.
This classic bluish-green wooden kitchen has been styled with a country vibe. The brown wooden floors match with the brown tiled counter tops, while the bluish-green wood and glass kitchen cabinets have a neat rustic feel to them that gels in well with the solid blue tiles on the walls. An old fashioned white oven in built into the cabinets makes one feel that one has walked into a country home in the wild west in a decade long ago. But the modern glass chandeliers keep us rooted in now. Here's another classic green kitchen.
A touch of blue to the classic white scheme has brightened up this vintage kitchen. The powder blue walls and ceiling have been dolled up with painted white kitchen plates and LED lights. While the white kitchen cabinets and built in oven stay away from ornate designs and stick to simple framing with checkered metal panelling only on the glass cabinets. A white wooden breakfast table and chair and white lace curtains and lamp add to the vintage feminine beauty of this kitchen.
