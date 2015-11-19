5 pure white bedrooms

This Mediterranean style white bedroom is simple yet beautiful. A four poster bed with white curtains and bedding, sparkling white wooden floor and ceiling, cool white walls and an old fashioned white cupboard like this can transform any room room into a Mediterranean haven. A narrow long window on one side of the bed with white wooden blinds and a bright red life buoy are other nice Mediterranean touches. Light brown bed and pillows, a faded brown wooden footstool with colourful pillows and wooden wicker baskets bring in some colour in this otherwise pristine white Mediterranean bedroom.

Check out these 5 fun bedroom walls for couples.