5 pure white bedrooms

White is the most soothing and neutral colour. It can be paired with any other colour and suits all kinds of design styles. A tad bit difficult to maintain, white may not be the perfect colour for a kitchen or kids room but it's perfect for a bedroom. White has an intrinsic serene quality to it and thus a white bedroom will create a peaceful retreat for anyone. No more fighting about pink or blue, opt for white and settle all debates once an for all.
This classic white bedroom sticks to a neutral palette of white and cream. A white upholstered bed, white bedding and pillows, a elegant white dresser, a white table with cabriole legs and a comfy white sofa chair bring in some sophisticated classic beauty to this room. Even the doors, windows and pictures are all stark white. Only the wooden floor and wooden beams on the ceiling bring in a touch of cream to this classic white room. Here's another classic bedroom but in shades of grey and white.
This white and brown bedroom designed by VON MANNARCHITEKTUR GMBH has the perfect balance like a vanilla and chocolate ice cream sundae. A brown bed, feature wall, brown wooden beams and brown wooden table and nightstand temper white walls, ceiling, sofa and bedding. If there's a decorative bunch of white flowers in one corner of the room, there are also lit up brown flowers on a wall. A couple of black and white pillows and a striking black and white photograph spice up the vanilla and chocolate mood.
The brown wooden beams on the slating ceiling, the petite wooden windows and the wooden floor help to create the quaint cottage feeling in this predominantly white bedroom. The solid white and cream bed and the cream rug are sturdy and simple elements. While a clothes stand instead of a cupboard, a wooden ladder and a wooden swing hanging from the ceiling by ropes help to reinforce the rustic mood. A ceramic teal plate and teal lampshades break the monotony of white
This modern white bedroom is a perfect example of an edgy twist to traditional rustic elements. The floor is panelled with light coloured wooden strips and the bed and nightstands are made of the same light coloured wood, but have a very modern minimal design. The rugged wood and mirror bathroom door, the wooden headboard made of tree rings and the unusual ceiling lights and hanging metal lamps are all unique modern touches that accentuate the white walls, ceiling and bedding. The grey fur rug is the final plush touch to this modern white bedroom.
This Mediterranean style white bedroom is simple yet beautiful. A four poster bed with white curtains and bedding, sparkling white wooden floor and ceiling, cool white walls and an old fashioned white cupboard like this can transform any room room into a Mediterranean haven. A narrow long window on one side of the bed with white wooden blinds and a bright red life buoy are other nice Mediterranean touches. Light brown bed and pillows, a faded brown wooden footstool with colourful pillows and wooden wicker baskets bring in some colour in this otherwise pristine white Mediterranean bedroom.
