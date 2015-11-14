​A colonial house in green

The dining room is built with a classic touch. Located besides the kitchen, this area is cordially separated from the kitchen with the change in flooring. A classic chandelier rests beautifully atop the dining table that is made in a stylish beige and wooden combination. A further extension to the seating area is done using wooden breakfast counter on one side of the kitchen.

