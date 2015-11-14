​A colonial house in green

Green is not a common colour in home decors. You might find some accent walls designed in sharp green, but other than that, this colour is not much preferred on a designer’s palette. So to break this monotony and give your eyes a brighter twist, we bring to you a nice and cosy household that is painted in subtle green on the outside and has small nuances of similar green in interiors as well. This colour goes perfectly with colonial styles or even a country style hoe as well. Let us start our tour with the promising façade designed CMSP Arquitetura Design, designers from Florianopolis.
The exterior walls are painted in soothing green hue that gives a distinctively cosy feel to the house. In the company of stone platform and green plants, it looks absolutely charming from every possible angle. This colour is new, refreshing and highly soothing for the eyes. Even the window frames are painted with the same colour that imbue a uniform and streamline effect.
The veranda is a beautiful sight to watch. The calming colours, conventional pattern and stone flooring make an ideal combination that is heartening and welcoming. The flooring is specially done with recycled stones that not only make an innovative idea but are highly Eco friendly too. The lone placement of the single metallic armchair makes you relax amidst the wonderful exteriors.
The kitchen is a mesmerising display of white colour that spans from one corner to the other. Designed in minimalist terms, kitchen is built in the classic L-shaped pattern that is popular for small to medium sized apartments. Additional brightness is brought by the compact array of rectangular glass windows that enlighten the entire space in its radiance. The use of colourful planters and effective lighting further make the place beaming with energy and freshness.
As you enter through the green doors, you are greeted into the living room that is a beautiful blend of white pastel and soft wooden details. The flooring of this area will immediately attract your attention as it is done in glossy and shaded wooden patterns that run from one corner to another. The window cum door is a beautiful concept that allows natural light through the slimmest corners as well. A sleek wooden wall unit perfectly holds the TV and makes an awesome pair with the dark flooring and wooden cabinet.
On the same lines as the rest of the house, the bathroom interiors are also designed in pristine white. A unique combination of stone and glass, this place gets its charm from the strategic placement of sanitary ware and effective use of space. An additional sense of space is added by incorporating smart storage ideas and glass shower cubicle.
The dining room is built with a classic touch. Located besides the kitchen, this area is cordially separated from the kitchen with the change in flooring. A classic chandelier rests beautifully atop the dining table that is made in a stylish beige and wooden combination. A further extension to the seating area is done using wooden breakfast counter on one side of the kitchen.
