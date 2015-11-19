5 indoor garden ideas for a small home

Those who have a high ceiling area in their home that is lying unused can turn it into this tree garden. A portion of the house has been cordoned off with glass here and wooden sections have been created on the floor for various kinds of plants. One can opt for bamboo trees, but they grow to a great height so they will need to be regularly trimmed. A date or palm tree on the other hand is a safer choice that would need less work.

