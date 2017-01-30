A serene and elegant home in Bangalore

The technologically thriving city of Bangalore is increasingly becoming home to modern Indian families who love a stylish and convenient lifestyle. And this elegant villa by the architects at Space Collage is proof of that. Done up mostly in soothing tones, this home impresses with some trendy and sophisticated woodwork and minimalistic decor. The functional areas are clearly divided yet merge smartly with an open plan layout. Modern recessed lights add to the charm of the interiors, while the spacious kitchen is a bold vision.
A wooden partition with the Buddha painting in warm tones adds a peaceful touch to the interiors. Soft creamy tones dominate the walls as well as the glossy floor for a bright and spacious feel. The dark wooden panels on the ceiling lend visual contrast and are fitted with lights for a stylish look. To the left of this hall lies the kitchen and dining, while on the right you will find the living space.
Now you can clearly see the elegant wooden partition that subtly separates the living space from the rest of the residence. The living area is a creamy white space too, with a sleek and trendy TV unit offering entertainment. Recessed lights ensure a cheerful ambiance.
From the living space you can admire the slim pillars that make up the wooden partition so neatly. It offers the dining space at the other end some privacy, and keeps the kitchen completely out of sight.
A tall wood and glass crockery unit is what makes this dining space elegant and inviting. The area between the lower and upper cabinets features stylish rectangles which are a unique touch. This unit comes in very handy while arranging dinnerware, pots, pans and even cutlery, keeping clutter at bay.
A splash of bright red adds spunk and liveliness to the creamy white hues of this spacious and bright kitchen. There is an adequate number of cabinets to store all essentials, while neat glass windows allow natural light to stream in. Decorative tiles with wavy patterns add spice to the backsplash.
The closets in this villa are mostly done up in warm brown tones with glossy finish. Sleek structures, sliding doors and minimalist handles make them very contemporary and functional.
