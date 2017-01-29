17 interior design ideas from designers in Pune, India

Making even the smallest and simplest places aesthetic and functional is the modern design mantra for the Indian homeowners today. They want to settle for nothing but the best colours, textures and decorative accents when it comes to giving their homes a stylish and cosy look. And that is exactly why we have brought you 17 inspiring ideas which will set your heart racing. From furniture to lighting, textiles, wall decor pieces, and false ceilings, you will find designs which will encourage your creative juices to flow. Credit for the collection goes to the interior designers and decorators at Takeaway Interiors.