Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 interior design ideas from designers in Pune, India

Justwords Justwords
Close to Nature Living Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Making even the smallest and simplest places aesthetic and functional is the modern design mantra for the Indian homeowners today. They want to settle for nothing but the best colours, textures and decorative accents when it comes to giving their homes a stylish and cosy look. And that is exactly why we have brought you 17 inspiring ideas which will set your heart racing. From furniture to lighting, textiles, wall decor pieces, and false ceilings, you will find designs which will encourage your creative juices to flow. Credit for the collection goes to the interior designers and decorators at Takeaway Interiors.

1. Bold and modern home

Contemporary Living Room with Home Automation, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern living room Property,Furniture,Decoration,Comfort,Table,Building,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Couch
Takeaway Interiors

Contemporary Living Room with Home Automation

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

A bold and fiery shade of orange adds lots of energy and life to this trendy living space. The L-shaped sofa with plump cushions looks inviting, while sleek designs soothe the eye.

Contemporary Living Room with Home Automation, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern living room Property,Building,Interior design,Lighting,Table,Material property,Ceiling,Flooring,Design,Event
Takeaway Interiors

Contemporary Living Room with Home Automation

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

The dining and bar counter combine white and orange too, making for a vibrant setting to enjoy drinks and good food. Stylish furniture, slim lamps, wall-mounted shelves and blue recessed lighting complete the look.

2. Nature-inspired living

Close to Nature Living Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Takeaway Interiors

Close to Nature Living Room

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Warm and cosy rattan furniture with silky upholstery in shades of green and brown make this living room very nature-loving. The grassy rug, round poufs, pretty coffee tables and wall arts add to the earthy atmosphere.

Close to Nature Living Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Tropical style living room Green,Property,Light,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Wall,Art,Ceiling
Takeaway Interiors

Close to Nature Living Room

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Stylish and peaceful green recessed lighting and a bird backdrop for the entertainment unit enhance the natural vibe in the living space. Pretty decorative lamps and a backlit glass partition are other elegant touches.

3. Unique prayer nook

Cozy Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Minimalist bedroom Wood,Flooring,Floor,Building,Tints and shades,Hardwood,Door,Glass,House,Laminate flooring
Takeaway Interiors

Cozy Residence

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Strings made of beads have been arranged in a semicircular manner to create an unusual but beautiful nook for puja. The neat shelves are perfect for arranging divine figurines, while the green light ensures a peaceful ambiance.

4. Stylish entrance

Fusion Theme Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Takeaway Interiors

Fusion Theme Residence

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Composed of beautiful double doors, the entrance is stylish and secure. While the outer door is a filigreed affair, the inner door has silvery patterns etched all over it. A tall mirror at the end of the entryway reflects the pretty ceiling lamps and enhances the spaciousness of the corridor.


5. Charming bedroom

Fusion Theme Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Purple,Product,Decoration,Textile,Interior design,Wood,Wall sticker,Pollinator,Building,Comfort
Takeaway Interiors

Fusion Theme Residence

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

This feminine and cosy bedroom gets a dose of unique style from the gorgeous white butterflies on the wall. Pinks and purples add a charming note to the space as well.

Fusion Theme Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace Purple,Light,Blue,Lighting,Organism,Violet,Pollinator,Pink,Butterfly,Magenta
Takeaway Interiors

Fusion Theme Residence

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

In the evenings, the lights fitted behind the butterflies are switched on to create a mysterious purple glow in the bedroom.

6. Jazzy home theatre

Personal Theater, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern media room Grey Light,Amber,Lighting,Orange,Tints and shades,Art,Technology,Ceiling,Circle,Event
Takeaway Interiors

Personal Theater

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

We love the fiery orange ceiling of the home theatre decked with circular black decorative pieces. The effect is stunning.

Personal Theater, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern garden Grey Light,Building,Lighting,Amber,Orange,House,Interior design,Red,Wood,Tints and shades
Takeaway Interiors

Personal Theater

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

The pyramidal shelf you see is a very unique piece adding personality to the theatre. It comes with recessed lights as well.

7. Cheerful bedroom

Floral Bedroom, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Minimalist bedroom Furniture,Property,Building,Picture frame,Comfort,Textile,Interior design,Door,Floor,House
Takeaway Interiors

Floral Bedroom

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Bright floral prints and colours like blue, pink and some metallic sheen make this bedroom luxurious and cheerful. Letterings and pretty decor pieces jazz up the wall, while the study unit with sleek shelves and a revolving chair looks very trendy.

8. Trendy TV unit

Floral Bedroom, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Cabinetry,Blue,Light,Purple,Interior design,Lighting,House,Living room,Television,Decoration
Takeaway Interiors

Floral Bedroom

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

This wall-mounted TV unit is composed of many tiny white shelves fitted with blue recessed lights for an unusual impact.

9. Explosion of colours

Kids Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern nursery/kids room Property,Building,Toy,Interior design,Decoration,Wall,Shelving,Shelf,Wheel,Kindergarten
Takeaway Interiors

Kids Room

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Bold shades of red, green, blue, pink, orange and yellow make this kid’s room lively and playful. The smart study station, fairytale curtains, fun Mickey Mouse chair, and happy looking storage bins add to the attraction here.

Kids Room, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern nursery/kids room Building,Interior design,Ceiling,House,Room,Bed,Fixture,Flooring,Cabin,Daylighting
Takeaway Interiors

Kids Room

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

The bunk beds save space and create a playful sleeping environment for the kids. Colourful bedding and a trendy false ceiling help too.

10. Soothing bathroom

Bathroom, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern bathroom Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Tap,Bathroom sink,Bathroom,Purple,Fixture,Bathroom cabinet,Architecture
Takeaway Interiors

Bathroom

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Soft creamy tones and stylish sanitary fixtures are the highlights of this elegant bathroom. Beautifully lighted niches with miniature flower vases and a large mirror make for a bright and soothing atmosphere.

11. Serene balcony

Green Blacony, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Takeaway Interiors

Green Blacony

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

A large embossed Buddha wall art decked with artificial vines and golden lights make this balcony extremely calm and relaxing. Iron circles affixed with the protective grille help in arranging the flower pots.

Green Blacony, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Takeaway Interiors

Green Blacony

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Artificial grass matting on the floor and gorgeous white pebbles create an organic ambiance in the balcony.

  Here’s another story - The five very best home improvement tips for 2017

Top 5- Small Indian homes, apartment designs, grille and bar designs and others!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks