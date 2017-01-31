A single-family home (where every room is beautiful)

Decorating a home is a joyous endeavour irrespective of its size and everyone indulges in it wholeheartedly to showcase their personal flair for creativity. While most engage the professional assistance of interior decorators and designers to decorate the single family house according to their financial status, several others try to do the job themselves relying on past experience with similar projects.

In this ideabook we shall explore a gorgeous little modern house of that is as beautiful inside as it is outside with eclectic combination of old and new design styles. Though the facade is typical of cozy country homes with pitched roof, the structure is both modern and comfortable with creative additions that make it stand out from other homes in the neighborhood.