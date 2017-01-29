6 affordable ideas for wooden kitchens

Despite using the best of materials and ideas, at times, you do not get the desired results in your kitchen. However, there are only a few basic things, to achieve a stylish, elegant, and a well functional kitchen space. Although, there are many equally good materials to use in the kitchen, yet wood is the most preferred one.
Getting the kitchen space made of wood might be a bit heavy on the pocket, but if used wisely you can get a very stylish wooden kitchen. So, here are 6 fabulous best space utilization ideas to get the perfect wooden kitchen.
Another important factor while designing your kitchen is making use of the corners, and the best way to do this is to fill the space with L-shape kitchen slab. You can either plan a sink, or keep the slab open for different appliances.
The unpainted raw wood in the kitchen when clubbed with off-white wall paint gives the ambience a very natural and earthy look. One of the walls is built with an upper cabinet along with the chimney in between, to increase the storage space, thereby giving freedom of movement.
While getting the perfect design for the kitchen, you might often overlook the storage feature. The very first factor of a well-designed kitchen is how adequately has the space been utilized regarding the storage cabinets.
Along with the regular cupboards and drawers, experts advice to build various compartments underneath the cooking station to make working easy. This feature gives enough space to store utensils as well, in addition to the spices or other items and not to mention keeping everything quite handy.
The kitchen in the image speaks loudly about the natural tone and beauty of the wood, which shines out brightly. The oven and microwave are placed strategically in a sleek and tall cabinet. The appliances planned in the middle of the cupboard add the perfect contrast look of the brown tone of the wood and the stainless steel of the former.
While designing the kitchen drawers and closets, it is imperative that these are designed as per the need and requirement of the individual.
For instance, daily cooking utensils and cutlery can be kept in the drawers just under the cooking station and make life easier. You can probably get a vertical drawer built next to such drawer for the spices and sauces.
The L-shaped slab which is mainly designed to use the corners gives you ample of space. The question, however, is how to use the space underneath to get the maximum benefits. The solution for this is to make a rectangular foldable doorway under the corner, like in the image, and install racks which come out when the door is opened.
Foldable doorways allow easy access to the deepest corners in the kitchen, in turn using the otherwise waste area in the best way possible.
The hidden dishwasher inside the wooden frame comes out as a surprise. The kitchen design looks quite economical yet functional. This feature, in fact, can be added to the dining room as well, if you are stuck with a corner. The aesthetics of the kitchen are kept attractive and in a simple manner, which hence adds to the contemporary look.
