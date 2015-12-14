Finding the Perfect Bedside Table

The minimalist design movement was most popular in the 1960s. It took inspiration from traditional Japanese design which dictated simple, geometric shapes and natural materials. Although this piece does not use natural materials, it definitely uses a simple geometric design. The whole table consists of a round plastic table top with three legs and a metal bar encircling three quarters of the way around the top of the table. The table fits in well in this minimalist room. The white of the table matches the white of the bedhead. The simple style of the table continues the simplicity seen in the bed design. Continue this white theme by matching it with a white rug, or a plain white chair in the corner of the room.

The bedroom is the one room in the house that truly represents our own style. It is the place where we retreat to to relax and to be ourselves. It makes sense that this is the place that should represent individual style. The bedside table should be chosen to express our needs and style. Choose one that meets the requirements of the residents and their individual tastes. Be brave and make it a central feature of the room. Create the design around this piece. For more ideas on decorating a bedroom see Bedroom furniture: dreamy night stands.