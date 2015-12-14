Finding the Perfect Bedside Table

The bedroom is a sanctuary for those who live it it. It is the place they go to for relaxation, rest and security. This is the space where they can fully express themselves in the choice of the interior décor. It is therefore important that the style represents the individuals. Apart from the bed, the bedside table is the most important item chosen for the bedroom. When choosing a bedside table consider the style of the room, how it will be used, and the height and size of the bed. It is important that the table is at the right height for the bed. If it is too small, it will be dwarfed by the bed, if it is too tall, it will lose functionality. Don't be afraid to express individual style in the choice of a bedside table. There are so many to choose from. Here are 7 great ideas for bedside tables.
The industrial style of décor is becoming increasingly popular. It is characterised by the raw unfinished look in large minimalist spaces. This crate bedside table illustrates this well. This is a very simple bedside table. It consists of a wooden crate topped with a single piece of glass. The timber on the crate is simple, raw and unfinished, in line with the industrial style of the room. It contrasts well with the intricate design of the lamp and the stark white bed linen. The size of the crate is lower than a normal sized bedside table. This may create a problem in a normal bedroom. This bed however is also lower than a normal bed, so it matches perfectly. This table was made by Madeve Holzliebe of Berlin.
Modern designs have been defined as sleek, spacious and simple, focusing on the functionality and organisation over detail. They tend to use a neutral palate with a distinct lack of embellishment. This bedside table illustrates this well. The very plain table consist of two drawers. There are no handles and no details on the drawers. They are painted in a neutral grey to match the bedspread. The table matches the bed in terms of it’s height and size. It’s placement next to the bed, illustrates the spaciousness of a modern design and accentuates the size of the room. There are books and a lamp on the table, making this a functional piece of furniture. The two pictures hanging above the table balance the furniture in the room. This is a great example of an ultra modern design.
Scandinavian furniture is characterised by the use of natural warm wood tones and simple designs. Scandinavian furniture had it’s heyday from the 1930’s to the 1970’s. This bedside table is a great example of Scandinavian furniture of this time. The simple design is almost plain, but the angled legs give it a deliberate element of style. The light wood was popular in Scandinavian designs, as it brought a freshness to the dark dull winters in the Scandinavian Region. This bedside table works well with the simple, uncluttered style of this room. The blue drawers match the blue of the walls and contrast well with the red lamp. The height is a good match to the bed. The size of this bedside table is also ideal, leaving a healthy amount of space between the table and the cupboard.
An eclectic design is a great way to combine different elements into one design. Consider unusual pieces in a design to create an element of surprise. Bring them together with a colour, theme or a style. This bedside table illustrates this well. This piece was not made to be used as a bedside table, but has been adapted to create an unusual and attractive table. The table is essentially a metal barrel painted in a beautiful cream white shade. This neutral colour works well with the colours of the lamp and clock. The blue of the lamp brings out the blue of the clock. This continues the Union Jack theme of the room. Be brave and choose an unusual item for a room. Then choose furnishings that match this item to create an individual style.
Modern design is known for it’s focus on simplicity and functionality over decoration and design. This bedside table fits this definition perfectly. This bedside table is simplicity defined. It consists of a round table top, three legs with the extension of one of the legs extending to form a lamp. There is not a single part of this design that is not entirely necessary. The table is a great match for the height of the bed. It fits into it’s surroundings perfectly. The black theme is present in the table, the bed and a wall hanging on the wall behind. This piece would feel at home in any modern bedroom. Be creative with the colours and place it with a bold red, or a crazy purple.
Mirrors are wonderful items to use in interior design. Their characteristics enable them to disappear into a design, reflecting only the items around them. This bedside table is a great addition to this design. The main colours of this design are soft blues, warm greys and white. This is displayed in the wallpaper, bed linen and the rug on the floor. The mirrored finish of the cupboard reflects these colours and designs, making it appear to almost disappear into the design of the room. The height of these draws matches this bed perfectly. The three draws allowing plenty of storage for personal items. Consider using mirrors in any design to allow items to disappear into their surroundings. For more ideas on using mirrors in a design seeSleek MirroredFurniture
The minimalist design movement was most popular in the 1960s. It took inspiration from traditional Japanese design which dictated simple, geometric shapes and natural materials. Although this piece does not use natural materials, it definitely uses a simple geometric design. The whole table consists of a round plastic table top with three legs and a metal bar encircling three quarters of the way around the top of the table. The table fits in well in this minimalist room. The white of the table matches the white of the bedhead. The simple style of the table continues the simplicity seen in the bed design. Continue this white theme by matching it with a white rug, or a plain white chair in the corner of the room.
The bedroom is the one room in the house that truly represents our own style. It is the place where we retreat to to relax and to be ourselves. It makes sense that this is the place that should represent individual style. The bedside table should be chosen to express our needs and style. Choose one that meets the requirements of the residents and their individual tastes. Be brave and make it a central feature of the room. Create the design around this piece. For more ideas on decorating a bedroom see Bedroom furniture: dreamy night stands.