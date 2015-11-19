Home Gym ideas for a healthy family

Maintaining a healthy body is essential to have a trouble free life and most of us try to achieve that with a few minutes of brisk walking every morning. But with age and growing responsibilities at work few have the time to follow a proper exercise routine like going to a gym or indulging in some sport on a regular basis. A typical commercial gym is not for everyone as some people do not like to use sweat stained equipment used by others and find it difficult to take out time from scheduled routine to go to gym.

All these problems can be taken care of when purchase of gym equipment for the family is regarded as a long term investment. Unused areas of the home like an abandoned store room, attic, large garage or even a balcony can be converted into a gym with light equipment to keep everyone fit and healthy. Here are some clever gym areas designed by Homify’s experts that can meet everyone’s demand for suitable exercise equipment and motivating environment.