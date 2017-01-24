Your browser is out-of-date.

pictures of interior gardens for your home 11

Ruqaiyya Hussain
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
Developing an interior garden is more complicated than one might think. If you want to create a beautiful garden inside your home, there are specific ways of doing it. Sometimes when we talk about interior gardens, a small dose of imagination is enough to raise your yard or house to the next level! 

The article today is for those who are looking for unconventional gardening solutions, as well as for those who are hesitant about the garden because of the limited space they have or other constraints. In this article we will share with you some tips that will help you create a beautiful and modern garden inside your home. Scroll down through the list and have a look at some of the brilliant interior gardens for your home. 

1. Vertical Garden for your home

Indoor Landscape homify Modern garden
homify

Indoor Landscape

homify
homify
homify

The place that you choose to organize your indoor garden is also very important. Choose a bright space with plenty of windows, if possible oriented to the east or west. Avoid cold rooms like the attic or garage.

2. Balcony style interior garden

Balcony Urban Shaastra Modern garden Plant,Property,Window,Wood,Interior design,Building,Floor,Flooring,Flowerpot,Grass
Urban Shaastra

Balcony

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

You can cover your entire balcony with grass flooring and place small plants on corners or borders to develop a special and open mini garden. Spare some time in evening here to calm your mind.

3. Pebble garden with plant shelves

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

If you are planning a large indoor garden, you need to create a shelving system for your plants. You also need to put in place the control factors mentioned earlier in the article—light, water and temperature. Usually, hydroponic gardening is used for vegetable gardens.

4. Garden room in hallway

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Houseplant,Building,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Living room,Floor,Flowerpot,Wall
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Another brilliant idea for incorporating greenery within your home is sparing a small garden room in your hallway and cover it up with glass walls. It makes area look non compact and showcases your beautiful garden from a distance. 

5. Horticulture at balcony

Outdoor Deck Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Modern garden Plant,Cloud,Sky,Flower,Furniture,Flowerpot,Blue,Building,Chair,Azure
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Outdoor Deck

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Just as for outdoor plants, there is a wide variety of plants that you can grow in your indoor garden including vegetables, red fruits, herbs, flowers and decorative plants. But before choosing the kinds of your plants, you need to determine which kinds will best grow in your garden.

6. Small garden besides staircases

The Silence ……… language of architecture, ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers Asian style garden
ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers

The Silence… … … language of architecture

ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers
ar.dhananjay pund architects &amp; designers
ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers

Often the areas nearby staircases remains useless and the best way to utilize this section is to bring and grow and some green herbs. 


7. Interior garden near the exit door

3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern garden Plant,Building,Property,Window,Fixture,Interior design,Vegetation,Wood,Wall,Line
Muraliarchitects

3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

You can create a soothing interior garden near the exit door of your house like the one shown above. 

8. Small potted plants on the terrace

Dr.Z.S.'s Residential House, DESIGNER GALAXY DESIGNER GALAXY Modern garden
DESIGNER GALAXY

Dr.Z.S.'s Residential House

DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY

Terrace is one the best places to grow potted plants. Not only it is healthy for you but also promotes aesthetic beauty to your terrace. 

9. A colorful garden

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Colorful plants and flowers can easily cheer up any corner of your house if you are going to adopt a design like this. 

10. Open kitchen amidst a garden

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

If your house structure allows you then no harm is done to create an open designer kitchen that appears to be set up amidst a garden. 

20 images of small garden for your home

11. Hanging garden of your own

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Hanging plants and pots in small sizes can be easily set in small corners of your house. 

A small but beautiful loft apartment for a small family
Would not you like to have one?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

