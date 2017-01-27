A cosy apartment for the beautiful Indian family

At Homify, we often find solutions for problems from a surprising source! We are inspired to solve the little problems we encounter every day in our small apartments in unusual ways.
Here is a case of a holiday apartment in Rome, a project of Designing a Home that we are sure will provide you the right inspiration for your home. We think little gem, although meant to be a comfortable home for the holidays, could be perfect for the everyday life, ideal for a couple. Keep reading to find out why:
Greeting us right in the entryway of the apartment, we find Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. Here we see them in two snapshots in black and white, right on the wall opposite the entrance door. We are only in the hall, but the sense of modernity and the style strikes us. The immaculate white of the frames and walls, the delicate colours of the cushions on the bench and the red hatter, exude an elegance that streams throughout the home.
The living room is again white with hues of dark grey and blue that complements the white perfectly. The dove-grey shades, continue from the cushions in the entrance. The tint continues to flow on to the table and is firmly rooted in the comfortable sofa. The rest of the room continues to sparkle in white.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Shifting our perspective a bit, we realised that we are in an open space that includes a kitchen and a dinette. The sofa serves a dual purpose as it can also be unfolded into a bed. Did you notice the beautiful small lamps hanging in progression to form a chandelier on the ceiling?
The bedroom is a dedication to minimalism and simplicity. The wall on the left carefully conceals a sliding door, a lightweight frame that is just a few centimetres ahead of the wall. Let’s take a look at what is behind the door!
The door conceals a practical walk-in closet. With a full height space for your wardrobe, the closet is practical and luxurious at the same time. Now maybe you can build a sliding door to your bedroom without disturbing other elements of the room. Add a couple of shelves, a rod for your hangers and you are done!
The dressing room here, however, also plays a strategic role in the distribution of space…
Because it is the direct link between the bedroom and the bathroom. There you ever think? It is a clever ploy to have the comfort of the bath a few steps from the room, but in a well-separated environment.
The style is the same, minimal geometric rigour but with a touch of originality: the mirror hung at an angle, reflects a different perspective of the bathroom. With this last picture we finished the inspiration today to furnish a small apartment, but you can continue your reading of homify with:
- As an old industrial space at minimal house Good inspiration!