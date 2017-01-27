A cosy apartment for the beautiful Indian family

At Homify, we often find solutions for problems from a surprising source! We are inspired to solve the little problems we encounter every day in our small apartments in unusual ways.

Here is a case of a holiday apartment in Rome, a project of Designing a Home that we are sure will provide you the right inspiration for your home. We think little gem, although meant to be a comfortable home for the holidays, could be perfect for the everyday life, ideal for a couple. Keep reading to find out why: