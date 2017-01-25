A bright and beautiful family home for 53 lakh rupees

The architects at EF_Archidesign have brought you a stunning home stylishly done up in white and wooden hues. Trendy furniture, elegant lights and sleek designs make this home cosy as well as functional. The rooms are spacious and smartly planned to accommodate the needs of all family members. Strategically positioned windows also ensure that the interiors stay flooded with natural light. Smart storage solutions, unique mirrors and a very contemporary staircase will also inspire you for your Indian project during this tour.
Spotless white walls combine with a warm wooden flooring to make the living space welcoming and stylish. The sleek TV unit has been cleverly positioned under the staircase, while a beautifully patterned carpet adds life to the floor. A stained glass window above the TV conceals the kitchen from plain view.
A tall and elegant mirror and a vintage bureau in silver finish add oodles of charm to this corner. Also observe how a tall niche next to the kitchen entrance has been fitted with glass shelves for storage needs.
A different view of the living space reveals an array of pretty glass windows bringing in sunlight and a lovely potted plant offering freshness. The wood and white staircase is visible too, and without any railings, it looks open and trendy.
Rich wood and clean white hues come together to make the kitchen bright, spacious and cosy. The fashionable steel chairs at the breakfast table as well as the silvery table legs add uniqueness to the space. Neat cabinets and a sleek shelf above the counter cater to organisational needs. And glass doors bring in ample sunlight.
The wall beyond the breakfast table has been cleverly utilised to accommodate inbuilt cabinets with minimalistic handles. This wall system houses the modern kitchen appliances as well, without wasting floor area.
A stylish and plush bed takes up the centre stage of this minimalist bedroom, with neat side tables complementing the warm wooden floor. White walls make the room seem spacious.
Bold hues like red, blue, and yellow add fun and liveliness to the kid’s bedroom. A playful double bed, quirky shelves and a practical study desk make this space cosy and soothing.
A large mirror with a heavily carved frame adds a regal touch to this spacious and creamy white bathroom. A stylish glass panel keeps the shower area separate, while trendy sanitary wares promise comfort.
The bathtub at the other hand has accommodated the slope of the ceiling nicely in this bathroom. A quaint little window and recessed lights add cosiness here.
Brown and white mosaic tiles clad the walls in this bathroom halfway, making the ambiance warm and earthy. Stylish sanitary fixtures, a neat shower enclosure and a large window complete the look here.
The gently curved sink cabinet and stylish mirror add unique charm to this bathroom. The overall effect is very cosy.
