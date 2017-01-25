7 points to consider before building a new home without exceeding the budget

Before commencing construction of a new home, a common concern among home owners is about the likelihood of the budget escalating during the build. The cause of the increase may be due to unforeseen circumstances or the lack of careful planning. No one wants to spend more to fix problems caused by improper advice or carelessness. For this reason, we’ve put together this ideabook to help anyone who is looking at building a new home.

This article list 7 common issues that require increased diligence and supervision during the construction – from start to finish. Keep these points in mind before you get started. It will help to put your money to good use.