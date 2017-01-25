7 points to consider before building a new home without exceeding the budget

Before commencing construction of a new home, a common concern among home owners is about the likelihood of the budget escalating during the build. The cause of the increase may be due to unforeseen circumstances or the lack of careful planning. No one wants to spend more to fix problems caused by improper advice or carelessness. For this reason, we’ve put together this ideabook to help anyone who is looking at building a new home.
This article list 7 common issues that require increased diligence and supervision during the construction – from start to finish. Keep these points in mind before you get started. It will help to put your money to good use.
It’s important to use the right type of materials for different areas of the home. Nowadays, every material is available in a range of qualities and prices. Some materials are expensive because of the high cost of production or the innovative design. You should review the various materials being used to determine whether or not they are reasonably priced.
As far as possible, you should avoid using imported material and opt for those that are readily available in your local area. In addition to benefiting from easy installation by local workmen, it will also keep the transportation cost low. This is especially useful to reduce the cost of stone or wood, which are often the main materials for construction. Compare the difference in cost between local and imported materials to make the right decision.
In many cases, the plot of land is unsuitable for constructing a house, or, due to instability of the ground, may be deficient for the type of house being built. This could lead to a lot of delays and wastage of time and money in trying to make modifications or improvements in the model. Get an understanding about the soil conditions of the land on which your house will be built to ensure that the model is designed to suit it.
While designing a house, besides considering the needs of the residents, it’s essential to be aware of the construction budget. Consulting an architect helps not only to design the spaces optimally, but also to control the budget and prevent it from escalating. Every home’s construction process is unique as different techniques are used, especially for innovatively designed homes, which require special techniques. Try to employ techniques that are not too complicated and those that are easily achievable by local contractors. This way, you won’t have to worry about equipment, labour and materials once you have signed the agreement with a contractor. Before you sign the agreement, verify that your contractor is experienced and skilled to build your home according to plan. This will eliminate the costs involved in corrections at a later stage.
With the advancements in construction technology, prefabricated homes are an option worth considering. Modern prefabricated homes simplify the process of construction as the factory-made sections are made of good-quality materials and come ready to install. The advantage is that you can complete the installation in a shorter time during good weather, unlike with conventional brick and mortar homes, where construction comes to a standstill during adverse weather conditions.
Use systems that are suitable to your home and the local area in which it is located. Aside from the suitability of systems to the structure of the home, you should factor in the budget and the time it will take to install the system. For instance, the use of structural steel saves time and money compared to traditional brick and mortar, and makes the house stronger. Check on the various options for pipes for the sewage and electrical systems. Make a choice after evaluating the features and price as well as the suitability for your project.
A home can be constructed using a variety of finishes. For instance, surface plaster panels can be used to cover the exterior structure to give it a smooth finish, like in this image. Similarly, materials for the flooring, walls and roof come in a range of finishes and prices. A raw concrete finish or an exposed brick wall may have rustic charm. However, it should not be damaged due to constant exposure to the natural elements. Consult your architect or contractor to understand the pros and cons of each type of material. This will save costs in the long term.
Once the exterior shell of the home is complete, stay involved in the decision-making process for choosing sanitary fixtures, built-in furniture and appliances as they too affect the budget. Of course, we all want the best-quality products, but it pays to do thorough research before purchasing anything. Remember that quality and prices are more important than appearance, especially for bathroom fixtures. The wide variety of materials in the market makes the decision difficult. However, if your goal is to save money, give priority to good quality to ensure that a fixture or appliance lasts for years without much maintenance.
For some ideas on homes renovation on a small budget, see this ideabook.