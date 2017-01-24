A small but beautiful loft apartment for a small family

Today, we will take the tour of a compact yet very stylish loft apartment which is perfect for young Indian couples who like both fun and practicality. Designed by the architects at EF_Archidesign, this apartment makes clever use of the available space by introducing trendy furniture, sleek designs and inbuilt storage solutions. Beautiful paintings and books make for an artistic and intellectual atmosphere here, while bright colours pop up randomly for a playful vibe. Cosy textures and minimalistic ideas add to the attraction of this home.
A bright yellow couch and matching ottoman liven up the living space with its unique curved ceiling. Light wooden flooring lends warmth, while white walls ensure a bright and spacious feel. A dark grey counter separates the living space from the open kitchen, while framed artworks and indoor greens add visual interest.
From here, you can see how the wall next to the elegant wooden door has been used to accommodate a small dining table with two trendy chairs. The far end corner houses neat shelves and drawers to display knickknacks, books and photos.
A sleek black TV unit adds personality to this living space, while a large window ushers in sunlight. Simple floating shelves above the TV hold books and artefacts, keeping clutter away.
We love how the kitchen has been accommodated right behind the living space couch to make the most of the floor area. Rendered in dark grey and white, the kitchen features smooth cabinets, modern appliances and a glass screen which controls the overflow of fumes into the living area.
Lively touches of yellow pair with bright stripes on the bedding as well as the curtain, for a cheerful look in the bedroom. Colourful artworks add aesthetic appeal here, while softly glowing lights create a soothing ambience.
The wall opposite the bed supports the TV to save on floor area, and also features a frosted glass window which creates a subtle openness between the bedroom and bathroom. The upper part of the wall has inbuilt cabinets for storage purposes.
Wood and white tones come together to make the attached bathroom warm and inviting. Bright lights and a long mirror ensure a spacious and airy feel.
The long counter of the bathroom is fitted with smooth cabinets to store toiletries, cleaning supplies, dirty laundry and more. The countertop is spacious as well, while another built-in closet on the left offers extra storage space.
