8 creative ideas to beautify your balcony

Balconies provide a breathing space for those who live in apartments. They present the opportunity to get outdoors without having to leave home, so that one can relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Despite this, not every balcony is carefully evaluated to put it to the best possible use. This is especially true for small balconies in apartments that are often neglected or used as a place to dump old and unused items.
It’s not a good idea to abandon a balcony since it’s possibly the closest that one can get to interacting with nature in the urban areas. Often, a balcony is enclosed or merged with a kitchen or living room to provide additional space, but this completely ruins the chance of stepping out for a breath of fresh air or to relax by looking at the sky.
Instead of neglecting a balcony, making a few minor adjustments can transform it into a relaxing retreat. These 8 designs will give you some ideas for creating a beautiful balcony.
Live plants are unrivalled as a décor element for refreshing a space. It does not matter whether you have a few plants on your balcony or a cluster of them that makes it seem like a tropical forest. You can never have too many plants on your balcony! They help to keep the area cool in summer, besides creating a dreamy space in your home that everyone will love.
The definition of cosiness might differ from one person to another. For some, a welcoming environment includes greenery. For others, it’s a shelf full of books and a cosy chair to curl up and read. Make your balcony cosy with a style that matches your idea of warmth.
Balcony tiles wear out much faster than interior ones as they are exposed to rain, snow, sun, humidity and air pollution. Over time, a permanent layer of dirt forms over the outdoor floor tiles, making it impossible to scrub them clean. The easiest way to renew a balcony is to change the flooring. WPC deck flooring is a great option for balconies as it is weather-resistant and easy to replace.
Even if you have a large balcony, it’s not advisable to crowd it with too much furniture or accessories. Make a list of things that you need for your balcony and try to fill up the space with only the essentials. Don't use too many knickknacks or accessories as this will clutter up the space.
If you live in a house, the options for designing your balcony increase considerably. For example, you can create a space that combines open and enclosed spaces, like in this example. It serves as a multifunctional space that can be used for enjoying the warm sunshine during winter, while the doors can be thrown open in summer for an extended balcony.
Not every balcony is of the conventional size or dimensions. As a result, regular balcony furniture may not be suitable for your balcony, if it is narrow and long like the one in this picture. Creating customized furniture like the wall-mounted counter with bar chairs as well as a sofa with a smaller width can provide more comfort in the small space. An irregular-shaped or narrow balcony doesn’t have to spoil your chances of enjoying the outdoors. All it requires is practical design to make it beautiful.
While a table and a few chairs work well in a large balcony, for a smaller one, consider fixing a hammock. It’s perfect for a small outdoor siesta or for putting your feet up and relaxing after a tiring day at work.
If you are a fan of D-I-Y projects, the balcony is an excellent place for you to get started with experimenting. Start with a simple table or a recycled flowerpot. The balcony provides a space where you can indulge your creativity, while you add beauty to it.
