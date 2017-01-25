Your browser is out-of-date.

8 amazing ideas for a warm and peaceful home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

In today’s fast moving life, it has become extremely important to have a warm and peaceful environment at home. If you are looking for a peaceful and comfortable living spaces, take an inspiration from here. We have compiled 8 amazing ideas of living areas just for you! Replicate it or recreate it with your signature touch, it all depends on you.

​1. Plain floors with highlighted colors and patterns

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Living roomAccessories & decoration
You want to give color to your living room but don’t want it to be a striking chaos? Choose simple, unobtrusive and plain flooring for it. It will be appropriate.  You can place a colorful or patterned carpet to break the monotony as shown in the image. Be creative in the selection of color to create a colorful balance and a beautiful relationship between them.

​2. Balance the vibrant colors with neutral color

THEATRON, Voltaj Tasarım Voltaj Tasarım Modern living room
The peaceful colors add fresh breeze to your home décor. The area looks more spacious. The soothing tones of the décor can create a comforting calm atmosphere effortlessly. It is the beauty of pastel shades! You can use it without worry. It will look beautiful. If you want to use vibrant colors, combine it with neutral shades for the modern and balanced look. Get inspired from this peaceful living room in blue and grey.

​3. Minimalist approach

#İstanbultadilat, Daire Tadilatları Daire Tadilatları Minimalist living room
The outdoor is brought inside through the large glass floor to ceiling windows of this spacious living room. Who would like to obstruct such exquisite views! Integrating nature and greenery in the design is important for calm environment. You don’t need to crowd the living room with furniture and decorative items on display. Simplicity will make it look stunning.

​4. Naturally beautiful

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern living room
The natural materials are priceless option when decorating your home. The fascinating and expanding view has brightened up this spacious and comfortable living room. The contrasting detail of windows in white and wood is classic. It is making the place look peaceful, comfortable and spacious. It’s simply stylish and serene!

​5. Classical living room in pastel

Ferahlığın adresi, İdea Mimarlık İdea Mimarlık Mediterranean style living room
If you want a classical living room but at the same time you want to keep it simple and elegant, then this image might appeal you. The pastel shade is creating a soothing atmosphere. Wooden flooring with its pleasing natural color and texture is diffusing warmth in the surroundings.

​6. Comfortable and convenient

SAHİLEVLERİ PROJE, As Tasarım - Mimarlık As Tasarım - Mimarlık Multimedia roomFurniture
This is for the family who loves to watch cinema together, but in their comfortable living room. Large screen on one wall, projector hanging from the ceiling, in-built sound system and comfortable couches; what else do you need for movie time? It will be a pleasure to watch cinema here with your family and friends. The peaceful atmosphere and lighting is also perfect for you to read your favorite book while sipping coffee.


​7. Elegance and striking example of ceiling decor

homify Modern living room White
The furniture, the floor, the walls, its color and the scenery beyond the glass windows should be in perfect sync for this mesmerizing look! If everything is not in harmony, then it will be a chaos. Color should be coordinated perfectly if you want to highlight furniture and walls on ceiling decoration. The use of depth-doubling salon mirror will give the desired effect to create a drama on ceiling or wall decor.

​8. Add color with decorative items and accessories

EV DEKORASYON TASARIM TADİLAT VE UYGULAMA , Ysk Tadilat Ysk Tadilat Living roomAccessories & decoration
The white walls add depth and make the house looks bigger than it actually is. Furnishing a space with neutral colors opens up many opportunities when decorating it. The use of bright colored decorative items and accessories will make the space look warm and lively. Just by changing the decorative pillows, cushions and accessories, you can bring color and harmony into the space.

See the different design ideas and styles by homify professionals and get inspired.   

A bright and beautiful family home for 53 lakh rupees
How did you find these decorating ideas we collected from Turkish houses? Please leave your comment.


Discover home inspiration!

