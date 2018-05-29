​5 colours we recommend for your bedroom

Don’t think for a single second that the colours you bring into your bedroom won’t have any effect at all. As the bedroom is regarded as a safe and private space, your choice of hues should reflect that – as well as your personal style, of course.

But do you really think that hot red, for instance, will calm down your mood and help you get a peaceful night’s sleep? Don’t count on it, for although red is used to create warmth and comfort (and conveys romance and passion), it also heightens one’s senses, which makes it a more appropriate option for the dining room or kitchen.

Let’s take a look at five colour options that are much more suitable for your sweet-dreams space.