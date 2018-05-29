​5 colours we recommend for your bedroom

Don’t think for a single second that the colours you bring into your bedroom won’t have any effect at all. As the bedroom is regarded as a safe and private space, your choice of hues should reflect that – as well as your personal style, of course.
But do you really think that hot red, for instance, will calm down your mood and help you get a peaceful night’s sleep? Don’t count on it, for although red is used to create warmth and comfort (and conveys romance and passion), it also heightens one’s senses, which makes it a more appropriate option for the dining room or kitchen.
Let’s take a look at five colour options that are much more suitable for your sweet-dreams space.
Fortunately red, like all colours, presents a myriad of different hues. Think of tones like brick, candy, blush and berry – although they are all part of the red family, they don’t present the same boldness as, say, fire-truck red does.
But if you have a firm love for red and you want to show that off in your bedroom, we suggest going with softer options, like salmon, and only coating a focal wall in that particular hue.
Feel free to bring in hotter reds in your linen and décor pieces, but be sure to balance it out with paler and more neutral hues.
According to colour psychology, yellow conveys optimism, peacefulness and creativity. As it can promote communication and concentration, it is a firm favourite among interior designers.
Yet how can you be expected to enjoy deep sleep if those walls are coated in a vibrant sunshine yellow? Hint: you can’t. Rather opt for a more subtle hue of yellow (like daffodil, banana or blonde) to brighten up your bedroom, yet still ensure you enjoy a good night’s rest.
Whites, off-whites, beiges, creams… these are the star players when it comes to the neutral colours, and they work for just about any room, including the bedroom.
See how beautifully our third example is coated in a collection of neutrals which gives it a peaceful and relaxed look.
The best thing about opting for a neutral colour palette? Any additional hues you bring in (whether for furniture or décor) will fit simply perfectly!
Don’t think that blue is only restricted for boys’ rooms. There are many many blue hues (with delightful names like cornflower, arctic, teal and soft sky) that can add a dreamy look to your bedroom.
Depending on the combination of hues you choose, blues can create a mood that is cheerful and refreshing, or reflective and intellectual.
homify hint: Pair up blue with light neutral shades to make a small room seem extra spacious.
Even though grey can look oh-so sexy, we must advise that you approach this colour (and its various hues) with caution. Too much and your room will look worn-out; too dark and that sleeping space will appear ominous.
Our recommendation? Pair up your combination of greys with lighter (and shiny) surfaces in the form of wall art, furniture and décor pieces. Extra shine will help to dull the dark hues, plus make your bedroom look more sleek and elegant.
