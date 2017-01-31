Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and cosy Mumbai family home

Justwords Justwords
contemporary contentment, ZERO9 ZERO9 Minimalist living room
Loading admin actions …

The city of Mumbai is home to many lavish residences and high-end apartments which are beautiful as well as functional. And we are here today to explore one such abode which is classy and features carefully chosen furnishing for a wholesome lifestyle. Designed by the architects at Zero9, this residence mainly uses neutral hues and rich wooden accents to create a soothing and inviting style statement. Contemporary lighting and artistic touches appear as the icing on the cake.

Stylish and comfy living

contemporary contentment, ZERO9 ZERO9 Minimalist living room Furniture,Property,Comfort,Couch,Interior design,Lighting,Living room,Flooring,Floor,studio couch
ZERO9

contemporary contentment

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Creamy white and dark wooden tones blend to create a very elegant and cosy living space in this home. The trendy coffee table comes with a sunken niche holding pebbles, while the wall-mounted bench near the window extends upwards to act as a shelving unit. A smart wall niche in the entryway holds a Buddha head to ensure a serene ambiance.

Artistic touch

contemporary contentment, ZERO9 ZERO9 Minimalist living room Couch,Rectangle,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Floor,studio couch,Art,Material property,Flooring
ZERO9

contemporary contentment

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

A trio of intricately carved wooden pillars stand near the living space for a visually appealing effect. They are lit from within which further enhances the aesthetics of the interiors.

Elegant dining

the dining table over the backdrop of credenza ZERO9 Minimalist living room
ZERO9

the dining table over the backdrop of credenza

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

A sleek glass-topped table surrounded by simple yet beautiful chairs make the dining experience memorable in this abode. Creamy white seats contrast the wooden furniture nicely, while a trendy lamp oversees the setting with panache.

Closer look

contemporary contentment, ZERO9 ZERO9 Minimalist living room
ZERO9

contemporary contentment

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

We love how the table has been aesthetically laid out for a family of six. Dark grey crockery, stylish wineglasses and bright red table napkins make the arrangement attractive. The wall-mounted sidebar is a neat wooden affair with a mirrored middle. This mirrored surface adds a hint of glamour to the space and makes the interiors look spacious as well. The figurine of an Indian deity sits in front of the mirror as a sign of auspiciousness.

Hope you enjoyed the short but visually inspiring tour. For more ideas, take another - A quaint and cosy home for the Indian family

A single-family home (where every room is beautiful)
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks