A beautiful and cosy Mumbai family home

The city of Mumbai is home to many lavish residences and high-end apartments which are beautiful as well as functional. And we are here today to explore one such abode which is classy and features carefully chosen furnishing for a wholesome lifestyle. Designed by the architects at Zero9, this residence mainly uses neutral hues and rich wooden accents to create a soothing and inviting style statement. Contemporary lighting and artistic touches appear as the icing on the cake.
Creamy white and dark wooden tones blend to create a very elegant and cosy living space in this home. The trendy coffee table comes with a sunken niche holding pebbles, while the wall-mounted bench near the window extends upwards to act as a shelving unit. A smart wall niche in the entryway holds a Buddha head to ensure a serene ambiance.
A trio of intricately carved wooden pillars stand near the living space for a visually appealing effect. They are lit from within which further enhances the aesthetics of the interiors.
A sleek glass-topped table surrounded by simple yet beautiful chairs make the dining experience memorable in this abode. Creamy white seats contrast the wooden furniture nicely, while a trendy lamp oversees the setting with panache.
We love how the table has been aesthetically laid out for a family of six. Dark grey crockery, stylish wineglasses and bright red table napkins make the arrangement attractive. The wall-mounted sidebar is a neat wooden affair with a mirrored middle. This mirrored surface adds a hint of glamour to the space and makes the interiors look spacious as well. The figurine of an Indian deity sits in front of the mirror as a sign of auspiciousness.
Hope you enjoyed the short but visually inspiring tour. For more ideas, take another - A quaint and cosy home for the Indian family