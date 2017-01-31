A bright and cosy home for a young family

With small homes or apartments, applying creativity while designing or decorating is crucial if you desire an aesthetic and functional outcome. While such residences are economical, their layout or structure can be challenging while accommodating an extra room or storage units or even the necessary furniture. So today, we will take you through an interesting home which was refurbished tastefully by the restoration and renovation experts at Yeshome. Rustic elements combine with modern designs in this abode for a unique look and feel which you can replicate in your Indian project. Soothing colours and comfy furnishing ensure an attractive living experience as well.
As we explore the dining space a bit further, we come upon the living area which is integrated nicely with the former. Plush sofas in soft beige make this a very comfortable and inviting space besides subtly demarcating it from the dining arrangement. The neat fireplace and steel chimney add a hint of class here.
Since this apartment occupies the attic of the property, there isn’t much space available, but clever designing has achieved wonders. Serene white walls complement the light-hued wooden flooring and the stylish dining furniture in wood, making the space bright and airy. The wall lined with stones and lush indoor greens create a rustic and refreshing ambiance here.
Sleek and smooth drawers and cabinets make the kitchen a very functional space, while the glass doors bring in tons of sunlight. White and light wooden tones dominate the space for a modern and soothing atmosphere.
The hallway leading to the bedroom is cleverly concealed from plain view and is right next to the door taking you to the kitchen. The stone-clad wall here adds a dollop of rustic charm to the wood and cream environment. The effect is earthy, warm and stylish.
Oodles of golden light, smooth white walls and elegant wooden elements make the bathroom very beautiful and snug. The large mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while the sink looks trendy.
Minimal furnishing and soothing hues like white and beige make the bedroom calm and relaxing. The stylish wall sconces cheer up the space, while the turquoise throw and cushions lend brightness and personality to the cosy bed. The side tables look very contemporary as well.
Take another tour for more ideas - An elegant Jodhpur home for a happy family