6 Ways to avoid diabetes with Vastu Shastra

With the kind of lifestyle people follow keeping up with good food and healthy eating habits gets difficult. As a result, a lot of us are facing health issues like diabetes, bad immune system, or digestive disorders.

Luckily, Vastu Shastra lays down some simple tips to avoid and control these health issues. In respect to preventing diabetes, Vastu Shastra emphasizes on the south-western direction or part of the house, and that it plays a vital role in governing the healthy vibes in the house.

Here are six factors to help you keep a check on for eliminating negative energies and adding positive vibes in your house to help overcome or prevent diabetes.