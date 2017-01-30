A beautiful 2000 sqft apartment for a family in Mumbai

Mumbai is a city of dreamers, of those who yearn for the jet set life, and those who settle for nothing but the best! And it is here that we have arrived to explore a 3bhk spacious apartment rendered by the interior architects at Arctistic Design Group. This stylish residence combines a decent area of 2000sqft with light and soothing colours and trendy lighting for a cosy and inviting effect. Unique materials and creative wall cladding add to the attraction of the interiors as well.
The entrance doors to the living room make use of beautiful MDF laser cut grille with PU finish. The frame is in dark veneer and looks very elegant. What a great way to impress guests before entertaining them.
Colours like white, beige and wooden tones make the living and dining areas look soothing and inviting. The furniture is modern and comfy, while recessed lights ensure ample brightness. The beautifully patterned mirror cladding behind the dining table adds a hint of glamour as well. Since the layout is open plan in nature, energy flows easily from one space to another and it becomes easy to socialise as well.
This snazzy TV unit comprises of a gorgeous natural onyx panel which is backlit for a magical effect. A sleeker wooden panel contrasts it perfectly and makes for a very organic look.
Beige-coloured tiles manufactured in Malaysia were used to clad this guest bathroom in an elegant manner. The textured mosaic tiles along with indirect lighting add visual depth and interest here, while trendy sanitary wares promise cosy experience. The large mirror makes the bathroom look more spacious than it is.
Sleek glass doors cordon off the shower area in the bathroom without compromising the feeling of openness. They help light to reach all corners without any hindrance, thereby ensuring brightness. Minimalistic and premium fixtures add to the attraction of this space.
