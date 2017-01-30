Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful 2000 sqft apartment for a family in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
3 bhk apartment
Loading admin actions …

Mumbai is a city of dreamers, of those who yearn for the jet set life, and those who settle for nothing but the best! And it is here that we have arrived to explore a 3bhk spacious apartment rendered by the interior architects at Arctistic Design Group. This stylish residence combines a decent area of 2000sqft with light and soothing colours and trendy lighting for a cosy and inviting effect. Unique materials and creative wall cladding add to the attraction of the interiors as well.

Beautiful doors

LIVING ROOM ENTRANCE DOOR
The entrance doors to the living room make use of beautiful MDF laser cut grille with PU finish. The frame is in dark veneer and looks very elegant. What a great way to impress guests before entertaining them.

Stylish and cosy interiors

3 bhk apartment
Colours like white, beige and wooden tones make the living and dining areas look soothing and inviting. The furniture is modern and comfy, while recessed lights ensure ample brightness. The beautifully patterned mirror cladding behind the dining table adds a hint of glamour as well. Since the layout is open plan in nature, energy flows easily from one space to another and it becomes easy to socialise as well.

Trendy entertainment

TV UNIT
This snazzy TV unit comprises of a gorgeous natural onyx panel which is backlit for a magical effect. A sleeker wooden panel contrasts it perfectly and makes for a very organic look.

Fashionable bathroom

Guest bathroom
Beige-coloured tiles manufactured in Malaysia were used to clad this guest bathroom in an elegant manner. The textured mosaic tiles along with indirect lighting add visual depth and interest here, while trendy sanitary wares promise cosy experience. The large mirror makes the bathroom look more spacious than it is.

A different angle

Guest bathroom
Sleek glass doors cordon off the shower area in the bathroom without compromising the feeling of openness. They help light to reach all corners without any hindrance, thereby ensuring brightness. Minimalistic and premium fixtures add to the attraction of this space.

Hope this modern and aesthetic tour gave you lots of ideas for your own project. Here’s another one - A smart and soothing apartment in Hyderabad

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


