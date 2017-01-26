Your browser is out-of-date.

25 pictures of beautiful and durable fences for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern garden
Adding beautiful and designer fences to your house, not only fulfills the security purpose but also makes the facade look stunning. You will be surprised to know that there are numerous options to choose from when it comes getting a fence around your home. 

So, here we bring you 25 amazing ideas of fencing to browse through and get inspired.

1. White wooden fence

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

In simple words, paint the wooden fence in white to add the perfect background to the colourful open spaces of your house.

2. Wooden pickets for fencing

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern garden Wood
estudio|44

Wood is a preferred material for fencing owing to its natural look and strength. And using fence pickets will just add to the beauty.

3. Round wooden sticks

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

Use wooden sticks for fencing in the country style to give a rustic look to the natural environment.

4. Low cut fence

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

Low cut fence with silver bars though give a sneak peak of the interiors, it serves the security purpose aptly.

5. Patterned wall fence

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

To add the sophistication factor to the exterior of the house use a wall as a fence. You can texture the wall or use stone cladding.

6. Fencing as separation

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

You can also use the concept of fencing to separate a particular section in your house, like the patio to get a compact look.


7. Stone cladding

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Stone cladding being used as fencing is taking interior designing with rage.

8. Fencing clubbed with nature

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Plant trees on the fence to create a natural look like in the image and add a style quotient to the same.

9. Fence on concrete

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

You can get fencing done even on the existing concrete wall around your house to add security in style.

10. The Zen style

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

The Zen style garden looks totally mesmerizing when clubbed with stone fencing. It beautifully creates a peaceful environment.

11. Raw stone wall

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern garden
Floret Arquitectura

Check the image for building a fence in the raw style around your house. Big blocks of rocks adorned with just a garden umbrella looks relaxing.

12. Carving fence

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Securing your house with wooden fencing is a very good idea. But what’s greater is finishing it with carved fence in the centre, probably at the entrance.

13. Double storey fence

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Instead of building the fence using single wooden sticks you can build it in the two-storey style. This adds uniqueness to the same along with keeping the height intact.

14. Iron fence

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

If you are skeptical about bars or wooden fences, then choose iron fence as the boundary for your home. Dark steel colour clubbed with stone boundary creates a contemporary look.

15. Bamboo fencing

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

The bamboo fencing style looks raw and totally out-of-the-box. Go for different sizes of the bamboo sticks and develop a desert garden inside for an ideal rural environment.

16. Alloy fencing

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Alloy picket fence has been one of the first choices since ages. It is easy on the pocket and when beautified with greenery looks amazing.

17. PVC fencing

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

PVC fencing style is another option which is extremely pocket-friendly and looks equally impressive.

18. Low designed fence

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

A white low cut fence in pretty design looks elegant, thereby adding to the warmth and beauty of the surroundings.

19. Bricks and picket fence

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Incorporate white picket fence in the brick boundary of the house and be ready to get surprised with the results. The white and red color combination looks quite striking.

20. Wooden fencing in walls

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Instead of opting for wall fencing throughout the area around the house, you can mix wall and wooden fencing to reduce the overall cost but add the overall look.

21. Sturdy concrete

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

If you have a classic taste, then get a concrete wall as fencing for your house. And if you use the perfect lighting for the fencing, you can add the touch of Roman architecture to the same.

22. Bright wall fence

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Use a vibrant or unusual colour to the wall fence around your home for a striking look.

23. Brick and wood for fence

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

When choosing the brick and wood combination for fence, it is vital that you choose the colours which blend flawlessly.

24. Stainless steel look

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless steel is another material to use for fencing. It not only enhances the look but secures your safety entirely.

25. Mix of materials

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Use various materials like wood, steel, and plants to design the fence for your house. Contact an expert for the same.  

Get inspired from the ideabook for more fencing ideas.

Which of these fencing ideas inspired you the most?


