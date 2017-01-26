25 pictures of beautiful and durable fences for your home

Adding beautiful and designer fences to your house, not only fulfills the security purpose but also makes the facade look stunning. You will be surprised to know that there are numerous options to choose from when it comes getting a fence around your home.
So, here we bring you 25 amazing ideas of fencing to browse through and get inspired.
In simple words, paint the wooden fence in white to add the perfect background to the colourful open spaces of your house.
Wood is a preferred material for fencing owing to its natural look and strength. And using fence pickets will just add to the beauty.
Use wooden sticks for fencing in the country style to give a rustic look to the natural environment.
Low cut fence with silver bars though give a sneak peak of the interiors, it serves the security purpose aptly.
To add the sophistication factor to the exterior of the house use a wall as a fence. You can texture the wall or use stone cladding.
You can also use the concept of fencing to separate a particular section in your house, like the patio to get a compact look.
Stone cladding being used as fencing is taking interior designing with rage.
Plant trees on the fence to create a natural look like in the image and add a style quotient to the same.
You can get fencing done even on the existing concrete wall around your house to add security in style.
The Zen style garden looks totally mesmerizing when clubbed with stone fencing. It beautifully creates a peaceful environment.
Check the image for building a fence in the raw style around your house. Big blocks of rocks adorned with just a garden umbrella looks relaxing.
Securing your house with wooden fencing is a very good idea. But what’s greater is finishing it with carved fence in the centre, probably at the entrance.
Instead of building the fence using single wooden sticks you can build it in the two-storey style. This adds uniqueness to the same along with keeping the height intact.
If you are skeptical about bars or wooden fences, then choose iron fence as the boundary for your home. Dark steel colour clubbed with stone boundary creates a contemporary look.
The bamboo fencing style looks raw and totally out-of-the-box. Go for different sizes of the bamboo sticks and develop a desert garden inside for an ideal rural environment.
Alloy picket fence has been one of the first choices since ages. It is easy on the pocket and when beautified with greenery looks amazing.
PVC fencing style is another option which is extremely pocket-friendly and looks equally impressive.
A white low cut fence in pretty design looks elegant, thereby adding to the warmth and beauty of the surroundings.
Incorporate white picket fence in the brick boundary of the house and be ready to get surprised with the results. The white and red color combination looks quite striking.
Instead of opting for wall fencing throughout the area around the house, you can mix wall and wooden fencing to reduce the overall cost but add the overall look.
If you have a classic taste, then get a concrete wall as fencing for your house. And if you use the perfect lighting for the fencing, you can add the touch of Roman architecture to the same.
Use a vibrant or unusual colour to the wall fence around your home for a striking look.
When choosing the brick and wood combination for fence, it is vital that you choose the colours which blend flawlessly.
Stainless steel is another material to use for fencing. It not only enhances the look but secures your safety entirely.