17 Spectacular living rooms that will inspire you to change yours

Living room is a window into the inner world of the house’s owners that showcases their taste of finer things in life. Though it is the first place wherein guests are welcomed and entertained, it is also the family’s entertainment room with a large television and comfortable seating to relax with snacks to watch a favorite movie.

To meet these multiple needs the living room should be both comfortable and stylish to delight guests and family members. In this ideabook we shall take you on a memorable journey through 17 of our best living rooms from across the world that will fill you with inspiration to renew yours with minimal changes.