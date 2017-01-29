Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and well-lit home in Mumbai, India

Justwords Justwords
home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Owned by the Singhs, this gorgeous and contemporary home was designed by the architects at Zero9 in Mumbai. Mirrors and glass appear profusely throughout the residence for a glamorous, glittering and spacious feel which is unique. The furniture pieces have been chosen with care and are very elegant, while the colours are bright but soothing. Artworks lend personality to the interiors, while stylish lights and beautiful textiles make the living experience cosy and luxurious.

Elegant entrance

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Massive white doors with sleek and long chrome handles and silvery patterned panels make the entrance memorable.

Grand foyer

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style living room
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

The smooth white environment of the foyer has been jazzed up with a mirrored wall on the right, a sleek console table and gilded mirror on the left, and a pretty screen that subtly separates it from the rest of the home. The white chair with yellow velvety upholstery looks regal.

Glamorous living

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style living room
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

The elegant sofas with mirrored backs took our breath away in this unique living space. Plush white cushions and recessed lights ensure a soothing ambiance, while a golden decorative screen hanging from the ceiling and an ornately carved table for the lamp awe us. The smooth grey feature wall with intricate patterns in white looks great as well.

Sober dining

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style dining room
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Unlike the living space, the dining area is a medley of soothing white and grey tones. The furniture is stylish though simple, with a row of artworks adding character here.

Lavish view

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style living room
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

From here you can see how the frame of the living space sofas are clad in mirrors. Beyond this space you can also catch a glimpse of an informal lounge on the left and a den on the right behind glass doors.

So pretty!

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style living room
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

We love how a patterned decorative white panel runs along the wall of the informal lounging area and spans the glass doors of the den as well. Striped upholstery in green and blue and hand rests which are essentially shelves makes this sofa extra special.


Arty den

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style living room
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Black and white artworks against a dark blue feature wall add personality to the cosy den with its sleek brown sofa. Glass doors allow this room to look spacious and airy.

Smart kitchen

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style kitchen Building,Rectangle,Cabinetry,Automotive design,Interior design,Kitchen,Floor,Flooring,House,Shelving
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Smooth and glossy white cabinets make storage a dream in this simple and practical kitchen. The magenta backsplash is a bold touch and spices up the modern appliances.

Luxurious bedroom

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style bedroom
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Soft tones of grey and white pair with metallic hues like gold and silver to make this spacious bedroom look regal. Wooden elements add warmth, while flowers lend colour and freshness.

Charming and serene

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style bedroom
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Intricate golden patterns deck the headboard of the bed as well as the walls and dressing mirror for a charming look in this bedroom. White and grey hues ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Modern and cosy

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style bedroom
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Cream and white hues dominate this soothing bedroom, while dark violet cushions lend a hint of colour. The closet doors are a combination of wood and stencilled glass, and go very well with the rest of the space.

Elegant study corner

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style study/office
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Simple floating shelves, a charming white table and a regal chair make this study corner unique and attractive.

Refreshing bathroom

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style bathroom
ZERO9

home

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Lavish use of large mirrors, bright yet tasteful lights and pretty potted greens make the bathroom extremely refreshing and airy. Brown and wooden tones contribute to the cosiness here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


