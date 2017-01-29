A beautiful and well-lit home in Mumbai, India

Owned by the Singhs, this gorgeous and contemporary home was designed by the architects at Zero9 in Mumbai. Mirrors and glass appear profusely throughout the residence for a glamorous, glittering and spacious feel which is unique. The furniture pieces have been chosen with care and are very elegant, while the colours are bright but soothing. Artworks lend personality to the interiors, while stylish lights and beautiful textiles make the living experience cosy and luxurious.
Massive white doors with sleek and long chrome handles and silvery patterned panels make the entrance memorable.
The smooth white environment of the foyer has been jazzed up with a mirrored wall on the right, a sleek console table and gilded mirror on the left, and a pretty screen that subtly separates it from the rest of the home. The white chair with yellow velvety upholstery looks regal.
The elegant sofas with mirrored backs took our breath away in this unique living space. Plush white cushions and recessed lights ensure a soothing ambiance, while a golden decorative screen hanging from the ceiling and an ornately carved table for the lamp awe us. The smooth grey feature wall with intricate patterns in white looks great as well.
Unlike the living space, the dining area is a medley of soothing white and grey tones. The furniture is stylish though simple, with a row of artworks adding character here.
From here you can see how the frame of the living space sofas are clad in mirrors. Beyond this space you can also catch a glimpse of an informal lounge on the left and a den on the right behind glass doors.
We love how a patterned decorative white panel runs along the wall of the informal lounging area and spans the glass doors of the den as well. Striped upholstery in green and blue and hand rests which are essentially shelves makes this sofa extra special.
Black and white artworks against a dark blue feature wall add personality to the cosy den with its sleek brown sofa. Glass doors allow this room to look spacious and airy.
Smooth and glossy white cabinets make storage a dream in this simple and practical kitchen. The magenta backsplash is a bold touch and spices up the modern appliances.
Soft tones of grey and white pair with metallic hues like gold and silver to make this spacious bedroom look regal. Wooden elements add warmth, while flowers lend colour and freshness.
Intricate golden patterns deck the headboard of the bed as well as the walls and dressing mirror for a charming look in this bedroom. White and grey hues ensure a peaceful atmosphere.
Cream and white hues dominate this soothing bedroom, while dark violet cushions lend a hint of colour. The closet doors are a combination of wood and stencilled glass, and go very well with the rest of the space.
Simple floating shelves, a charming white table and a regal chair make this study corner unique and attractive.
Lavish use of large mirrors, bright yet tasteful lights and pretty potted greens make the bathroom extremely refreshing and airy. Brown and wooden tones contribute to the cosiness here.
