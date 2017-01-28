A bright and beautiful home for a family in Mumbai

A large and beautifully decorated house is what we are about to explore today through the wonderful images captured by the photographers at Fabien Charuau Photography. The residence features multiple living areas, dining areas, kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. Lavish furnishing, gorgeous colours and unique decor pieces make this home a must see. While some spaces are ultramodern, some are rustic, while others are subtly vintage. Read on to know more.