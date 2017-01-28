Your browser is out-of-date.

A bright and beautiful home for a family in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Fabien Charuau - Architectural and Interiors Photography - Recent Projects, Fabien Charuau Photography Fabien Charuau Photography Colonial style living room
A large and beautifully decorated house is what we are about to explore today through the wonderful images captured by the photographers at Fabien Charuau Photography. The residence features multiple living areas, dining areas, kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. Lavish furnishing, gorgeous colours and unique decor pieces make this home a must see. While some spaces are ultramodern, some are rustic, while others are subtly vintage. Read on to know more.

Vibrant and trendy

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Minimalist dining room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

This living space is a riot of colours with multi-hued wallpaper, fashionable sofas and coffee tables, and a stylish deer head.

Warm and earthy spot

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Industrial style living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

The richness of dark wood pairs with uniquely crafted chairs to make this spot nature-friendly and relaxing.

Truly ultramodern

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Modern living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Industrially inspired lights, cutting-edge glass and wood tables and quirky decorative pieces are the highlights here.

Soothing and bright

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Modern living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Flooded with sunlight streaming through sheer curtains, this spacious living room combines elegant furniture with cream, purple and grey for a soothing ambiance.

Charming!

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Modern living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Soft colours like cream, purple and grey combine with wooden elements and a glossy floor for a very inviting feel in this large living room.

Tasteful luxury

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Colonial style living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Velveteen sofas, gorgeous floral arrangements, charmingly designed windows and soothing hues like greys and browns make an elegant statement here.


Going organic

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Colonial style living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Stylish cane furniture and light, neutral hues make this sunlit living room cosy and bright.

Elegance redefined

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Modern living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

The grey and white colour scheme here has been given a bold facelift with dashes of red. Gleaming and metallic finish coffee tables are a glamorous touch.

A space to unwind

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Classic style living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Trendy sofas, a colourful rug, rich wooden cladding and smart inbuilt shelves for books and paintings make this space truly relaxing.

Uniqueness

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Classic style living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

The unique wall décor adds pizzazz to this comfy living space and its sleek furniture.

Colourful dining

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Rustic style dining room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Green, blue and violet add spice to the wooden dining arrangement, while multiple windows bring in oodles of natural light.

Bright and airy

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Rustic style living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

A rich wooden ceiling, modern furniture and smart integration between the kitchen and dining make this space airy and sociable. Tall windows on either side bring in lots of light.

Sophisticated dining

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Modern living room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

A very elegant wooden table surrounded by chic chairs and set under fashionable ceiling lights make for amazing mealtimes. The colourful painting adds flavour here.

A hint of rusticity

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Classic style kitchen
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

The exposed brick surface adds subtle rusticity to the white, modern and practical kitchen.

Inviting bedroom

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Classic style bedroom
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Abundance of warm wood, a large and beautiful bed, bright cushions and funky side tables make this bedroom classy and inviting.

Haven of peace

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Classic style bedroom
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Soothing shades of white and grey combine with modern furnishing and cosy textiles for a soothing and romantic ambience in this bedroom.

Luxurious bathroom

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Modern bathroom
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Surrounded by white pebbles, this grand pool is an oasis of calm and rejuvenation. Browns, whites and sleek designs add to the attraction here.

Take another tour here - A beautiful home with good lighting and wonderful woodwork

10 ideas of master security doors for more protection
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


