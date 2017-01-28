A bright and beautiful home for a family in Mumbai

A large and beautifully decorated house is what we are about to explore today through the wonderful images captured by the photographers at Fabien Charuau Photography. The residence features multiple living areas, dining areas, kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. Lavish furnishing, gorgeous colours and unique decor pieces make this home a must see. While some spaces are ultramodern, some are rustic, while others are subtly vintage. Read on to know more.
This living space is a riot of colours with multi-hued wallpaper, fashionable sofas and coffee tables, and a stylish deer head.
The richness of dark wood pairs with uniquely crafted chairs to make this spot nature-friendly and relaxing.
Industrially inspired lights, cutting-edge glass and wood tables and quirky decorative pieces are the highlights here.
Flooded with sunlight streaming through sheer curtains, this spacious living room combines elegant furniture with cream, purple and grey for a soothing ambiance.
Soft colours like cream, purple and grey combine with wooden elements and a glossy floor for a very inviting feel in this large living room.
Velveteen sofas, gorgeous floral arrangements, charmingly designed windows and soothing hues like greys and browns make an elegant statement here.
Stylish cane furniture and light, neutral hues make this sunlit living room cosy and bright.
The grey and white colour scheme here has been given a bold facelift with dashes of red. Gleaming and metallic finish coffee tables are a glamorous touch.
Trendy sofas, a colourful rug, rich wooden cladding and smart inbuilt shelves for books and paintings make this space truly relaxing.
The unique wall décor adds pizzazz to this comfy living space and its sleek furniture.
Green, blue and violet add spice to the wooden dining arrangement, while multiple windows bring in oodles of natural light.
A rich wooden ceiling, modern furniture and smart integration between the kitchen and dining make this space airy and sociable. Tall windows on either side bring in lots of light.
A very elegant wooden table surrounded by chic chairs and set under fashionable ceiling lights make for amazing mealtimes. The colourful painting adds flavour here.
The exposed brick surface adds subtle rusticity to the white, modern and practical kitchen.
Abundance of warm wood, a large and beautiful bed, bright cushions and funky side tables make this bedroom classy and inviting.
Soothing shades of white and grey combine with modern furnishing and cosy textiles for a soothing and romantic ambience in this bedroom.
Surrounded by white pebbles, this grand pool is an oasis of calm and rejuvenation. Browns, whites and sleek designs add to the attraction here.
