8 ways to optimise hallway space

Asha Bogenfuerst
Decoración para Apartamento de Soltero [Madrid], itta estudio itta estudio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
The hallway space or corridor space is usually a narrow area that serves as a passageway to other rooms in the house. However, even though it is a narrow space, there are ways to optimise this small space as well. In this idea guide, we will discuss various ways of making the most out of the hallway space or corridor. Since our modern homes often have the problem of space constraints, it is essential that we try to make use of every little space we can. 

Browse through some of these ideas and see if you can find some helpful tips that is suitable for your home and your needs. 

Indoor garden in the corridor

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
The hallway can also be a great place for an indoor garden if it has windows along it, or enough sunlight coming through. As we can see in the picture here, the hallway has been lined with potted plants, creating a nice little indoor garden in the house. A classic garden chair has also been in the hallway to enhance the garden feel. 

Library and workspace

LINK HOUSE, 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood
The hallway or corridor can be turned into a library by placing bookshelves along the wall.  In order save more space, it would be better if the shelves were built-in. Pictured here, we see a work space has even been created at the beginning of the hallway right above the stairs. 

Concealed storage

Casa Rinconada., Echauri Morales Arquitectos Echauri Morales Arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The hallway space can be used for storage by placing cupboards and drawers against the wall. This way you can store your things hidden out of sight without having to have an extra store room for it. 

This space is designed by Echauri Morales Arquitectos, architects based in Mexico. 

Exhibit your artwork

Северное сияние, Hunter design Hunter design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Natural Fibre White
The corridor is an excellent place to exhibit your artwork in a row without it looking like an art gallery. As pictured here, it is a good idea to highlight the artwork and light up the corridor with small lights. 

Browse through tropical style corridors, hallways, and stairs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration. 

Yoga space

mieszkanie pokazowe 4 pokoje - apartamenty na polanie - Gdynia, Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Incorporate full size mirrors along the corridor and use the space to do yoga, practice dance moves, or as a mini gym area. The mirrors will also make the corridor space appear larger. 

Dressing table

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
If your hallway is on the way out of the house, it may be practical to have a mirror there and a small table where you can touch up the last bit of makeup or make sure your hair looks alright. The table at the entrance or the hallway is also convenient as you just enter the house because you can just put your keys and other stuff on the table before rushing to the toilet or whatever you needed to do in a rush at home. 

Pictured here, we see two pink lamps lighting up the hallway, the dressing table, and also possibly serving as a nightlight. 


Lounge

Decoración para Apartamento de Soltero [Madrid], itta estudio itta estudio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Create a lounge or a seating area in the corridor to optimize the space. It will especially come in handy when you're having a party or entertaining guests at home. If the corridors have windows, the lounge could be a nicer spot to chill, read a book or just gaze out of the window while sipping on coffee. 

Pictured here, we see a two-seater that has storage units beneath the seat. We also see a floating drawer with a mirror and a pendant light hanging from the ceiling above. It looks like the dressing table for the hallway idea is quite popular. 

Wardrobe

Slider wardrobe design ideas homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
If you don't have enough space in your room for a large wardrobe, use the hallway space instead. After all, the sliding doors will keep your wardrobe out of sight, and you can use the hallway to dress up and change if you don't want to disturb your partner sleeping in the bedroom. 

We hope you've found some helpful tips here to optimize your hallway space. For more related ideas, have a look at 8 exceptional ideas to decorate your corridors/hallways

​A white regal escapade
Do you have any other tips on how to optimize the hallway space? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


