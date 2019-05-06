8 ways to separate the kitchen from the living room

Modern houses and apartments often lack the space to have a separate room for the kitchen and the living room. Therefore the open plan living design, where the kitchen, dining area, and living room share an open area without any separation between them, has become increasingly popular. This design is also evident in studio apartments and older houses.

In this idea guide, we will discuss several ideas on how to separate the kitchen from the living room such as using room dividers, screens, and wall partitions. Why separate the kitchen from the living room? Well, separating the kitchen from the living room can create more privacy in the house, and also create a niche space for each room, giving the illusion of a larger space.

Let's browse through these ideas and see how we can improve our living spaces. There is an idea for every budget and every style here.