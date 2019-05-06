8 ways to separate the kitchen from the living room

Modern houses and apartments often lack the space to have a separate room for the kitchen and the living room. Therefore the open plan living design, where the kitchen, dining area, and living room share an open area without any separation between them, has become increasingly popular. This design is also evident in studio apartments and older houses.
In this idea guide, we will discuss several ideas on how to separate the kitchen from the living room such as using room dividers, screens, and wall partitions. Why separate the kitchen from the living room? Well, separating the kitchen from the living room can create more privacy in the house, and also create a niche space for each room, giving the illusion of a larger space.
Let's browse through these ideas and see how we can improve our living spaces. There is an idea for every budget and every style here.
Pictured here, a glass sliding door with a bluish tint and organic motifs on it separates the kitchen from the living room. It also creates an entry way into each room. Hence, with the glass sliding door idea, the separation is clearly defined, however it is still quite transparent and versatile.
The room divider pictured here is made out of old cardboard, and is an excellent upcycling idea. While cardboard is sturdy enough to be a room divider or even a piece of furniture when it is layered properly, it is also extremely lightweight and can be moved around easily. It is a low budget DIY idea, and it's eco-friendly as well.
You can paint the cardboard room divider to make it match the color scheme of your kitchen and living room, or paint patterns or words on it. There is more than enough space to be creative here.
Although it is not a full-length separation, the sink area and kitchen counter top is merged into the living room by also serving as a bookshelf. Hence, in the kitchen, it does its kitchen duties and outside it is a bookshelf acting as a divider of spaces.
You could also place a full-length book shelf close to the kitchen to act as a divider and to store books as well.
Pictured here we see a screen or more specifically some wooden blinds hanging down from the ceiling. The advantage of this idea is that the blinds can be adjusted to allow a peek into to the other side, or be raised up when no separation between the two areas is wanted.
Planters like the ones pictured here can also act as room dividers while bringing some greenery into the home. Placed near the kitchen, it could be an easily accessible herb garden, where you can conveniently pluck the herbs you need for cooking—it doesn't get fresher than this don't you think?
These special planter room dividers are designed by Serastone.
Decorations can be used to create a separation between the kitchen and the living room. You may use a large sculpture or even shelves where you can place some decorations.
Pictured here, we see circular tunnel shaped shelves which can be arranged in various ways to create a barrier between two areas. The shelves are then filled up with various items and decorations. The unusually shaped shelves make this design interesting.
Curtains are a simple and low budget idea to create a separation between two areas. All that is needed is a railing and some curtains. You can choose between different types of fabric—the sheer see-through kind or thicker drapes depending on the visibility you want to achieve. You can also use bead curtains or artwork on fabric.
This grand wall partition intricately carved out of Alabaster stone is a fancy idea for larger budgets. This design would suit bigger houses more though. The sliding door wall partition here is gorgeous, however is not as versatile as some of the other ideas mentioned earlier.
