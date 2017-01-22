Top 5- Pooja rooms, budget homes, money saving tips for kitchen and more!

We all aim to have our own home some day! But is that easy? Definitely No. Owning a home in India is a big investment that often takes years to complete. But once you will look through this guide, all your miseries and misconception will be blown away. The list will showcase some of the amazing architecture and homes within India that cost less than Rs. 20 Lakh!

Do not believe us? Here have a look at them and learn something for your dream home.