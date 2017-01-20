Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Ways to decorate your home entrance walls

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Armoni , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Beautifying the entrance of your home with the best of materials which speak about your personality and aesthetics can prove to be a difficult task. At times, even though you do find the right design and material for the entrance, the variety in the latter is more than enough to make you pull your hair. 

So, here are 15 ideas to get you inspired for decorating the entrance to your home in the most stunning ways.

1. A grand entrance

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Using stone claddings for the entrance wall is one way to turn the eyeballs around and is enough to create an impressive ambience.

2. Paintings throughout

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Decorate the side wall at the entry with paintings, wall hangings, or sketches. Adding a small two level bookshelf underneath will give the space a modern touch.

3. Virtual separation

CASA ENTREJARDINES, PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

A virtual separation in the entry hallway makes the area look spacious and works great for a narrow entrance.

4. Get artistic

Casa Uliva, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

Huge artwork in the hallway under ideal spotlights create a mesmerizing atmosphere at the entrance.

5. Wall textures

Bhaskara's House, A3 Ateliê Academia de Arquitectura A3 Ateliê Academia de Arquitectura Asian style living room
A3 Ateliê Academia de Arquitectura

A3 Ateliê Academia de Arquitectura
A3 Ateliê Academia de Arquitectura
A3 Ateliê Academia de Arquitectura

Get the wall at the entrance textured in soothing hues and prints to make the area shine with elegance.

6. Adorn the wall with accessories

PAINEL COM NICHOS | ESTAR , Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Modern living room
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

The passage wall of the entrance to your house can be adorned with accessories and showpieces which blend with the decor of your home.


7. Blue is trendy

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Paint the entry wall in blue or any other vibrant color and place small pots or plants to bring in nature.

8. Glass wall

Apartamento Palazzo, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Use glass on one of the entrance walls to make the entrance look spacious and long. This style is also perfect for narrow hallways. You should contact an architect for the best suggestions.

9. A cladded corridor

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

Bring life to the dull corridor of your home’s entrance through cladding on the wall with wooden flooring to make the entrance welcoming and in style.

10. Welcome with flowers

Entrance Hall In an Italian Villa Clifford Interiors KitchenSinks & taps
Clifford Interiors

Entrance Hall In an Italian Villa

Clifford Interiors
Clifford Interiors
Clifford Interiors

Keeping the surrounding decor minimal and place a big vase in the centre of the entrance to beautify the entire area.

11. Decorate with artifacts

Armoni , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Placing a few artifacts on a wall in the hallway adds a style quotient to the otherwise drab space.

12. Go grey

Entrance Perfect Stays Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Perfect Stays

Entrance

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Paint the wall right in front of the entry gate in a pastel shade or a lighter tone of a darker shade. Decorate it with a painting or an abstract art piece and make the space look unique.

13. Carpet the entrance

Entrance Hall Chameleon Designs Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Entrance Hall

Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Textured wall, wooden flooring, a carpet, and a big Victorian style mirror on the wall, give a spectacular ambience to the space.

14. Simplicity is evergreen

Entrance Lobby DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Entrance Lobby

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Adding a wall cladding to the smallest wall at the entrance with a few plants along the corridor will work best to enhance it.

15. A small pond

Entrance Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Entrance

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

If the entrance to your house is big, building a small water body in the centre and adding an artifact in it will work wonders.

If these ideas have rung a bell in your creative mind, browse through the ideabook for more such ideas.

