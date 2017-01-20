15 Ways to decorate your home entrance walls

Beautifying the entrance of your home with the best of materials which speak about your personality and aesthetics can prove to be a difficult task. At times, even though you do find the right design and material for the entrance, the variety in the latter is more than enough to make you pull your hair.
So, here are 15 ideas to get you inspired for decorating the entrance to your home in the most stunning ways.
Using stone claddings for the entrance wall is one way to turn the eyeballs around and is enough to create an impressive ambience.
Decorate the side wall at the entry with paintings, wall hangings, or sketches. Adding a small two level bookshelf underneath will give the space a modern touch.
A virtual separation in the entry hallway makes the area look spacious and works great for a narrow entrance.
Huge artwork in the hallway under ideal spotlights create a mesmerizing atmosphere at the entrance.
Get the wall at the entrance textured in soothing hues and prints to make the area shine with elegance.
The passage wall of the entrance to your house can be adorned with accessories and showpieces which blend with the decor of your home.
Paint the entry wall in blue or any other vibrant color and place small pots or plants to bring in nature.
Use glass on one of the entrance walls to make the entrance look spacious and long. This style is also perfect for narrow hallways. You should contact an architect for the best suggestions.
Bring life to the dull corridor of your home’s entrance through cladding on the wall with wooden flooring to make the entrance welcoming and in style.
Keeping the surrounding decor minimal and place a big vase in the centre of the entrance to beautify the entire area.
Placing a few artifacts on a wall in the hallway adds a style quotient to the otherwise drab space.
Paint the wall right in front of the entry gate in a pastel shade or a lighter tone of a darker shade. Decorate it with a painting or an abstract art piece and make the space look unique.
Textured wall, wooden flooring, a carpet, and a big Victorian style mirror on the wall, give a spectacular ambience to the space.
Adding a wall cladding to the smallest wall at the entrance with a few plants along the corridor will work best to enhance it.
If the entrance to your house is big, building a small water body in the centre and adding an artifact in it will work wonders.
