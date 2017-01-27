14 sliding doors that optimise space in a small home

Spaces inside the home and in offices are generally separated by doors or walls but when barriers have to be created in such a manner that they appear almost superficial and do not curb floor space then sliding doors are the best option. Depending on the budget and extent of privacy required between the rooms sliding doors can be of varied materials like wood, glass, metal or molded plastic.

While sliding doors can be made of a wide variety of materials the frames are usually made of wood and metal to make them strong. Sliding doors are selected as much for their ability to save space as for their versatility and endless options of designs and aesthetics.

In this idea-book we shall share designs of 14 innovative sliding doors designs developed by our professional architects and door-designers that you can apply in your home!